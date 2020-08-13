International Endeavors Corporation: IDVV Announces Partnership with Leading Glamping Accommodation Provider Eco-Camps Along With Plans To Go Current Information

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / International Endeavors Corporation, Inc. (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Eco-Camps, LLC in a plan that includes the development of an Eco-Camps branded social distancing glamping resort on Company owned property.

Bill Martin, Vice President of International Endeavors Corporation (IEC) stated "I'm pleased to announce the MOU with Eco-Camps. Together IEC and Eco-Camps bring the experienced team needed including Eco-Camp's Founder & Chairman Paul Woolnough to develop out the Company's existing Temecula Valley property as well as other projects presently operated and being developed worldwide by Eco-Camps."

Terms of the MOU state the following:

Both Entities International Endeavors Corporation and Eco-Camps forming an LLC to jointly hold the Warner Springs / Temecula Valley Glamping resort.

Equity swap for both entities

Both Entities agree to use of IP

Paul Woolnough, Founder & Chairman of Eco-Camps stated "we are proud to have partnered with IEC in the development of the Temecula property, as well as working collaboratively on other projects within the United States and internationally"

The Company also announced that is has started the process of going back to Current Information with OTCMarkets. We anticipate updated filings to be posted in the coming weeks with a goal of becoming current by the end of the present quarter.

About Eco Resorts

Eco-Camps is a leading provider of unique and proprietary off-the-grid eco-friendly social distancing accommodation. Combining the outdoor experience of camping under canvas with the comforts and conveniences of a hotel, Eco-Camps delivers unforgettable experiences for guests in incredible locations. Eco-Camps partners with owners of properties to create one of a kind glamping destinations where other forms of accommodation can't be built.

For more information visit www.Eco-Camps.com

