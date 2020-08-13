Picton Property Income Ltd - Directorate Change

13 August 2020

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Directorate Change

Picton is pleased to announce that Richard Jones has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 September 2020.

Richard will also become the Chairman of the Property Valuation Committee with effect from 1 October 2020, taking over this role from Roger Lewis who will retire from the Board on 30 September 2020.

Richard is a highly experienced real estate professional with over 30 years' experience and was UK Managing Director on the Aviva Investors' Global Real Estate Board where he sat on their Global Real Estate Investment Committee until 2014.

As a non-executive, he has sat on a number of boards and is currently on the Investment Committee of Henley Secure Income Property Unit Trust, and Transport for London's Commercial Property Advisory Group.

Nicholas Thompson, Chairman, commented: "The Board is delighted to announce Richard's appointment, which follows a thorough search process. We look forward to working with him and benefiting from the extensive knowledge and experience that he brings to this role.

"At the same time, I would like to thank Roger for all that he has contributed to the Company during his tenure".

There are no other details or disclosures required under LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

This announcement contains inside information.

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £659 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk.

