13 August 2020 MegaFon announces its financial and operating results for Q2 2020 The Company was able to maintain its OIBDA Margin, reduce its leverage and increase net profit despite the continued impact of the pandemic Key results for Q2 2020:[1] - Revenue decreased by 8.3% y-o-y to RUB 78.5 billion - Service revenue was down by 6.9% y-o-y to RUB 73.4 billion - Revenue from sales of equipment and accessories declined by 24.7% to RUB 5.2 billion - OIBDA dropped by 8.4% y-o-y to RUB 35.6 billion, with OIBDA Margin flat at 45.4% - Operational CAPEX[2] slipped 20.1% y-o-y to RUB 13.1 billion - Net profit increased by 35.2% y-o-y to RUB 4.0 billion - Total debt decreased by RUB 17.7 billion to RUB 357.4 billion - The subscriber base in Russia remained stable at 75.4 million - The data user base grew by 4.2% to 34.9 million Revenue impact Service revenue in Q2 was RUB 73.4 billion, down 6.9% y-o-y, as a result of efforts to reduce communications spend undertaken by both retail and business customers amidst the pandemic. A large number of retail stores were closed, which significantly reduced both the number of new subscribers and service revenue. Additionally, to support its subscribers in self-isolation, MegaFon offered free access to a range of its most popular services over an extended period, which also had an impact on its revenues. Service revenue was also affected by a drop in roaming revenue due to border closures. Despite the pandemic's negative impact on service consumption in the B2B segment and the number of non-working days in April and May, fixed-line revenue demonstrated a slight growth of 1.0% to RUB 6.8 billion, driven by demand for residential broadband, information security services and cloud solutions. Store closures in some regions, travel restrictions in most large cities and the general decline in consumer confidence in Q2 had a negative impact on revenue from sales of equipment and accessories, driving it down by 24.7% to RUB 5.2 billion.The number of visitors to MegaFon stores fell by 40% y-o-y. Cost optimisation Despite the pandemic's major negative impact on the Company's financial performance, MegaFon was able to maintain its OIBDA Margin flat y-o-y at 45.4%, primarily by reducing low-margin sales of equipment, cutting selling and marketing expenses and reducing general expenses. In the new challenging environment, smart performance management has become even more important. Net profit grew by 35.2% y-o-y, driven by operational efficiency gains and in particular lower finance charges due to continued deleveraging. The best mobile network in Russia Operational CAPEX was RUB 13.1 billion in Q2, down 20.1% y-o-y. As a result of the pandemic, several non-critical projects not related to network operations were postponed. At the same time, the increased network load has required renewed focus on network development to maintain a high quality of service for subscribers. In Q2 2020, the number of base stations grew by 2.3% to 189,000 including more than 4,000 new base stations added in LTE and LTE Advanced standards alone. These efforts have ensured the continued delivery of our high-quality voice and mobile services. According to Ookla's Speedtest Intelligence analysis for 1H 2020, MegaFon provides the fastest mobile internet in Russia. Subscriber base MegaFon's subscriber base in Russia remained fairly stable in Q2 at 75.4 million.The data user base in Russia has continued to grow - up by 4.2% to 34.9 million, making up 46.3% of the total subscriber base. The number of 4G devices registered in MegaFon's network was 35 million, up 14.5% y-o-y. Gevork Vermishyan, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented: " We believe that the pandemic's impact on the telecommunications industry peaked during the second quarter. Retail and corporate customers, particularly SMEs, have been cutting costs commensurate with reduced business activity, including their communications costs. We have also needed to invest further in network expansion to maintain service quality in the face of increased network load. We have adjusted our base station construction plans, having already achieved 80% of our annual network expansion target by the end of 1H 2020. With the increased and redistributed load on our network, our specialists were required to provide ongoing monitoring of and rapid responses to all changes in network performance. As a result, our subscribers continued to enjoy Russia's fastest data services despite the challenges of self-isolation: Ookla's Speedtest Intelligence analysis for 1H 2020 has confirmed MegaFon's leadership among Russian operators. Throughout the quarter, we supported our subscribers by offering them free access to our most popular services: we have waived access fees for our proprietary platforms such as MegaFon TV, MegaFon Education and MegaFon Games, and have zero rated traffic for popular messenger and food delivery services, online pharmacies and educational portals. Over the quarter, we offered special roaming terms to keep customers connected, including free texting to Russia and free calls to key helplines. These measures negatively affected our year-on-year financial performance but helped maintain an overall positive customer experience and high quality services for subscribers. We are focused on building solutions and services that deliver value to digital subscribers. With Russia's total data user base growing by 4.2% in Q2, we see strong growth potential in this area, and the pandemic has only accelerated this trend. During their self-isolation, our subscribers have started to use online services more often, with MegaFon TV's traffic up 30% and MegaFon Books up 28%, while our gaming platform's traffic increased by 2.5 times. We have launched our own podcast service as this format is gaining traction on our network. With restrictions imposed by some regions on retail chains, our customers are tending to make more purchases online. The number of orders via MegaFon's online store has increased by 40%. We have reflected the current needs of our subscribers in our new tariff line, NoOvercharges. We were the first among Russian operators to offer unlimited data rollover plans. Additionally, we have resolved the issue of customers accidentally signing up for unwanted subscriptions by including free subscriber protection in all our tariff plans. In B2B segment, we have also seen increased digital penetration and higher interest in our innovative solutions from various companies and industries. During the lockdown period, demand for MegaFon's CDN solution increased by 50%, for video conferencing, by 100%, DDoS protection, by 30%, and for MegaFon Cloud, by 30-40%. We continue to offer new services to our business partners. As an example, in July, we launched a specialised IoT-solution enabling water utilities to automate their processes and simplify water quality monitoring, which is especially important in the current pandemic situation. We are convinced that businesses have renewed their focus on digitisation during the pandemic and will continue to ramp up their shift to digital solutions. Despite weaker performance on a number of metrics, our effective focus on specific priorities has helped us to retain our subscriber base and increase the number of digital subscribers. We have also been able to post a positive net profit by focusing on smart day-to-day management. These results enabled us to focus, among other things, on deleveraging. During the first half of 2020 we refinanced ruble-denominated loans in the amount of RUB 122.2 billion, extending the average life of the loan portfolio and improving the commercial terms. Having adequate cash reserves on hand through careful management of cash flow allowed us to early repay obligations in the amount of RUB 16 billion. Finally, in June 2020, MegaFon and Sberbank signed an amendment to the revolving credit line framework agreement entered into in 2018 to finance general corporate needs, which increased the credit limit from RUB 80 billion to RUB 160 billion. Looking back on the second quarter, we realise that despite the undertaken steps future external challenges will continue to require substantial efforts and some new initiatives from us to streamline our business, such as a thorough analysis of our investments in terms of both marketing and retail chain costs. " Nikita Orlov, the Group's Chief Financial Officer, commented on the quarter's financial results: " Our quarterly performance was definitely affected by the

