Germany may see the deployment of around 800 MW of PV systems not exceeding 10 kW in size so far this year, according to EUPD Research. If this result is achieved, this year may even surpass record year 2011.From pv magazine Germany. German market research company EUPD Research reports that thus far this year PV systems with up to 10 kW of capacity have reached a combined installed power output of 427 MW. Given the current growth trend, the company expects that around 800 MW may be installed in all of 2020, which would beat the previous record year 2011 by about 40 MW. A total of 108,000 small ...

