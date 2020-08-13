LONDON, August 13 (WNM/British Antarctic Survey) - High temperatures in the Arctic during the last interglacial - the warm period around 127,000 years ago - have puzzled scientists for decades. Now the UK Met Office's Hadley Centre climate model has enabled an international team of researchers to compare Arctic sea ice conditions during the last interglacial with present day. Their findings are important for improving predictions of future sea ice change. During spring and early summer, shallow ...

