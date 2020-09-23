The unsubsidized market is taking another step forward in Germany with the news of two projects ready to sell power to the wholesale market as well as through PPAs.From pv magazine Germany. The development of large scale solar projects outside the incentives regime set by German renewable energy law the EEG has begun to accelerate, with several unsubsidized solar plants announced or under construction in recent weeks, all of them linked to power purchase agreements (PPAs). Now the market segment appears to have taken another leap forward with the arrival of unsubsidized plants ready to sell electricity ...

