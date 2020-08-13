With effect from August 14, 2020, the subscription rights in Hovding Sverige AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including August 26, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: HOVD TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014730230 Order book ID: 200956 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from August 14, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Hovding Sverige AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: HOVD BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014730248 Order book ID: 200957 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB