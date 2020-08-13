COVID-19 lockdowns were a positive driver of demand for FreePrints photo printing services and also boosted demand for Avanquest's proprietary software products. With FY20 revenues (€409m unaudited) coming in 7% ahead of our expectations, we have revised our FY20 forecasts resulting in a 47% upgrade to EBITDA and a 120% upgrade to our normalised EPS forecast. Our FY21 forecasts remain essentially unchanged. The company will report FY20 results on 30 September.

