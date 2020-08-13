Brighton College Boy Survives Leukaemia To Secure Four A*s

BRIGHTON, England, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James joined Brighton College in Year 9, and spent most of his years at the school undergoing treatment for leukaemia. During chemotherapy he focussed on academics as he was unable to play sports other than tennis. Having secured ten 9-7s in his GCSEs, James is now celebrating outstanding A*A*A*A results (physics, economics, further maths, maths). He has beaten leukaemia, and plans to study Economics at Warwick University.

James's resilience and positivity have been an inspiration to his teachers and his peers. James said: "My House was brilliant: they didn't treat me any differently. I was supported, and it was wonderful to have a normal school life. I've loved my time at Brighton College."

When asked what advice he would give to pupils facing similar challenges he replied: "Focus on what you're passionate about. Focus on what you can do, and become great at it."

Head Master Richard Cairns commented: "James has been a model of quiet fortitude and an inspiration to every pupil in the College, and I am thrilled he has secured all A* grades and a place to read Economics at Warwick. No one is more deserving of success."

QUARANTINE BECKONS FOR AUSTRALIA-BOUND A-GRADE TWINS

With lockdown in Australia, twins Henry and Finley face quarantine when they head off to pursue their studies. Henry and Finley excelled in their exams, achieving six A*/As between them.

The twins, who joined Brighton College Lower School in 2013, both plan to attend the University of Queensland. Finley will be reading Exercise and Nutrition Science on the Doctor of Medicine Pathway and Henry will be pursuing Advanced Finance and Economics.

Finley changed his university plans having been inspired by doctors around the world tackling Covid-19. He used his time to study for the University Clinical Aptitude Test (UCAT), enabling him to change his planned career.

Finley commented: "We're excited about our results. As we're Australian we are allowed to enter the country, but face quarantine when we land."

Head Master Richard Cairns said: "Finley and Henry have worked so hard to secure top grades and places at the University of Queensland. They both have outlooks so positive that quarantine won't put them off."

Finley achieved AAA in business, PE and biology. Henry achieved A*AA in economics, physics and maths.

SIR PETER HALL'S GRANDDAUGHTER SECURES THREE A*S

Continuing her exceptional performance at Brighton College, Georgia, grandchild of Sir Peter Hall who founded the Royal Shakespeare Company, and daughter of director Edward Hall, achieved top grades. With three A*s (geography, history, English) she will be applying to read Geography at Oxford, as well as Liberal Arts at American universities.

Georgia commented: "I'm feeling very happy and a bit overwhelmed! It's a slightly surreal experience. I'd love to attend Oxford - or Yale or Brown in the USA."

ELSEWHERE AT BRIGHTON COLLEGE

Head Master Richard Cairns commented:

"The last few months have been incredibly tough for those pupils who wanted to show off their best in the A-level exams. So today came as a real relief for the vast majority of our pupils, with Brighton College's results very much in line with high historic norms. With almost 95% of grades at A*-B, these grades would have placed Brighton 11th in England last year out of 2,000 secondary schools.

"Virtually all our leavers are now heading off to top universities, with Cambridge being the destination for the largest number for the third year running."