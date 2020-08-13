The facility was built with 140 heterojunction solar panels mounted on pontoon-type floats. The project is located at the site of the 320 MW Nizhne-Bureyskaya hydropower plant, owned and operated by Rushydro in the Russian Far East's Amur region.Russian hydropower producer Rushydro and solar manufacturer Hevel have completed construction on a 1.2 MW floating solar power plant at the site of the company's 320 MW Nizhne-Bureyskaya hydropower plant in the Russian Far East's Amur region. The facility was built with 140 heterojunction solar panels mounted on pontoon-type floats. Monocrystalline ...

