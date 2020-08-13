Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (MATW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2020 / 11:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 412.7946 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20376 CODE: MATW LN ISIN: LU0533034046 ISIN: LU0533034046 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MATW LN Sequence No.: 81696 EQS News ID: 1117271 End of Announcement EQS News Service

