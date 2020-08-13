Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist (SP5G LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2020 / 11:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 118.7953 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 272357 CODE: SP5G LN ISIN: LU1950341179 ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5G LN Sequence No.: 81820 EQS News ID: 1117523 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2020 05:48 ET (09:48 GMT)