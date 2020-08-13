The "Europe Smart Mining Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Component; Mining Type; Hardware Type; Software Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart mining market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1986.5 Million in 2019 to US$ 7,968.8 Million by 2027; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% during the from 2020 to 2027.

The consumption of industrial minerals and metals in Europe has increased in the past few years. The increasing demand for minerals and metals is leading to the rapid expansion of mining activities that drives the growth of the smart mining market in Europe. The European countries are witnessing upsurge in the middle-class population along with the rise in urbanization that offer ample opportunities for the key smart mining market players. These factors are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the smart mining market in Europe.

The European mining industry excels in the underlying the development and implementation of smart mining techniques, enabling sustainable extraction and ore processing under technically and economically viable conditions, alongside meeting stringent environmental standards. Moreover, the industry is considered as one of the most innovative mining industries in the world.

Discovering mining and ore dressing requires primary emphasis on the process of research and development. High-tech smart mining setups support mining extraction, exploration, and beneficiation. The mining industry in European countries also promotes advancements in the areas of environmental, health, and safety protection.

The hardware segment led the European smart mining market based on component in 2018. There has been wide demand for wearable devices in the mining industry to regulate production processes in hard rock mines, health and safety management in coal mines, and monitor environmental quality in industrial mineral mines. For example, a smart safety helmet has been developed with methane and carbon monoxide gas sensors to warn underground coal mine workers about the concentration of harmful gases exceeding a given limit.

ABB Ltd, Alastri, Caterpillar Inc, SAP SE, Trimble Inc, and Hitachi Ltd are among the players operating in the Europe smart mining market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Smart Mining Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Europe PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Smart Mining Market Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Necessity to Secure the Workforce

5.1.2 Securing Confidential Data of Mining Companies

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations and Policies Affects the Mining Companies

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Adoption of Incorporated Technologies in Mining Industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Digital Transformation of Mining Industry

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Smart Mining Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Smart Mining Market Overview

6.2 Smart Mining Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7. Smart Mining Market By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Smart Mining Market Breakdown, by Component (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Hardware

7.4 Software and Solutions

7.5 Services

8. Smart Mining Market By Mining Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Smart Mining Market Breakdown, by Mining Type (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Underground Mining

8.4 Surface Mining

9. Europe Smart Mining Market Country Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Initiatives

10.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.4 New Developments

11. Company Profiles

11.1 ABB Ltd.

11.2 Alastri

11.3 Caterpillar Inc.

11.4 Intellisense.io

11.5 Hexagon AB

11.6 Hitachi, Ltd.

11.7 MineSense

11.8 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

11.9 SAP SE

11.10 Trimble Inc.

