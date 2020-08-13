Please be informed that today AB Ignitis Grupe have announced material information that on 10 August 2020 Vilnius Regional Court (hereinafter - the Court), received a claim from V. P. Vaitaitis, a shareholder of AB Energijos skirstymo operatorius (hereinafter - ESO), requesting the court: -- To determine the fair buyout price of his ESO shares; -- To suspend mandatory buy-out of shares of ESO until final decision in this case becomes effective. The Court informed the Company that on 12 August 2020 it applied the temporary protection measures and suspended mandatory buy-out of shares of ESO until final decision in this case becomes effective. This means that as of this date, financial intermediaries can not accept shareholders' requests to sell ESO shares." The full disclosure can be found here: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=951122&mes sageId=1198373 Taking into account measures applied by the Vilnius Regional Court concerning ESO mandatory buy-out procedure, please be informed that order execution on Nasdaq Vilnius Special procedures market orderbook ESO1LTO1 is suspended. Nasdaq Vilnius Members will retain all ESO orders received from their clients and will resubmit them when the mandatory buy-out procedure is resumed by the Court. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com