Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 13
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 12-August-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|554.93p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|560.76p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|547.18p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|553.01p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de