Unique Fabricating, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Successfully Amends Credit Agreement

AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Unique Fabricating, Inc. ("Unique Fabricating" or the "Company") (NYSE American:UFAB), a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness management and air/water sealing applications for the transportation, appliance, consumer, and medical markets, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net sales of $14.8 million compared to $38.9 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Net loss of $4.3 million or $0.44 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $7.6 million or $0.78 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2019.

Net debt (1) decreased $5.4 million to $45.8 million as of June 30, 2020, inclusive of $4.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $51.2 million as of June 30, 2019, inclusive of $1.1 million of cash and cash equivalents.

decreased $5.4 million to $45.8 million as of June 30, 2020, inclusive of $4.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $51.2 million as of June 30, 2019, inclusive of $1.1 million of cash and cash equivalents. Restructuring charges of $0.3 million primarily related to sale and closure of the Evansville, Indiana owned facility compared to $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 primarily related to executive severance.

Interest expense decreased $0.7 million to $0.6 million compared to prior year of $1.3 million.

"The COVID-19 situation had a significant negative impact on our second quarter results with $24.1 million lower sales and the corresponding impact on operating profit," said Doug Cain, President and Chief Executive Officer. "During this quarter, we completed our targeted restructuring activities, reduced our fixed cost structure, increased our plant productivity and efficiencies, and completed our executive leadership team. In combination with all of the improvement activities, our new bank loan amendment provides sufficient liquidity and a strong foundation for the Company to focus its efforts fully on profitable growth going forward. We saw a meaningful increase in our net sales in June to $10.0 million with the corresponding positive impact on operating profit. Our July net sales of $10.8 million support our view to a much improved third quarter and second half of 2020 with continued sustainable positive operating profits and operating cash flows to reduce debt. Our comprehensive operational improvement and cost reduction activities are in place and we are prepared to efficiently manage the increasing volumes."

"Beginning in April, we were able to adapt some of our manufacturing capacity to new personal protective equipment products with sales of $1.4 million in the quarter," Cain continued. "Our team is supporting the medical and manufacturing communities with our new production of N95 face masks begun in late July which highlights our competencies to produce solutions utilizing our multi-material and multi-process capabilities. The latest North America auto production second half forecasts as well as the positive market trends for home building and home remodeling driving our appliance business support our view to a much stronger second half of 2020 for the Company."

Cain concluded "We believe the worst is behind us. The activities we began in the second half of last year and continued in 2020 positioned us to weather the storm successfully. Despite the significant challenges presented by COVID-19 over the last months, we remain committed to our 'Boldly Back on Track' initiatives. We move into the second half of 2020 and beyond with our targeted restructuring activities behind us, a capable and committed organization, improving liquidity, and a lean cost competitive geographic footprint."

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Net sales for the quarter were $14.8 million, down 62% or $24.1 million from $38.9 million during the same period last year. The 2020 decrease was attributable to lost sales resulting from customer shutdowns in April and May 2020 with a ramp up beginning in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the $14.8 million net sales, $10.0 million were in June. The $10.8 million net sales in July reinforces our confidence in a rebound.

Gross profit for the quarter was $1.7 million, or 11.8% of total net sales, compared to $8.2 million, or 21.1% of net sales, for the corresponding period last year. The loss of contribution margin on the $24.1 million lower sales is the primary cause of the lower gross profit margin.

Restructuring expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.3 million and primarily related to the sale and closure of the Company's owned facility in Evansville, Indiana, compared to $0.7 million in restructuring expense incurred in the same period last year.

Net loss of $4.3 million or $0.44 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $7.6 million or $0.78 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2019, which included a $6.8 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge. The decrease in net loss is the result of the 2019 impairment charge not recurring, a $1.1 million reduction in SG&A expenses, despite $0.3 million in severance charges, as a result of comprehensive cost reduction efforts, $0.5 million lower restructuring charges, and $0.7 million lower interest expense. These improvements were more than offset by the impact of the $24.1 million decrease in net sales year-over-year due to COVID-19.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $4.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to June 30, 2019 and December 29, 2019 when the Company had $1.1 million and $0.6 million, respectively, in cash and cash equivalents. Total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2020 was $50.5 million compared to $52.3 million as of June 30, 2019 and $47.5 million as of December 29, 2019. The increase in cash and cash equivalents and outstanding debt since December 29, 2019 is primarily attributable to the $6.0 million loan the Company received pursuant to the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") under Title I of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. As of June 30, 2020 the Company had $2.5 million of proceeds from the PPP loan in cash and cash equivalents.

2020 Outlook

The latest North American third-party service automotive production forecasts for the second half of the year are at approximately 90% of initial 2020 volumes. If this automotive production forecast level for the second half of 2020 holds, we expect to generate improved operating cash flows, reflecting actions taken to date. Supporting this level of activity, our July sales were approximately $10.8 million. We note that projected results are subject to substantial uncertainty regarding the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and our industry, as well as other factors referenced in "Forward Looking Statements." There can be no assurance that our results will not vary significantly from our current expectations.

Results Conference Call

About Unique Fabricating, Inc.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB) engineers and manufactures components for customers in the transportation, appliance, medical, and consumer markets. The Company's solutions are comprised of multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components and utilized in noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Unique leverages proprietary manufacturing processes, including die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding to manufacture a wide range of products including air management products, heating ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), seals, engine covers, fender stuffers, air ducts, acoustical insulation, door water shields, gas tank pads, light gaskets, topper pads, mirror gaskets, glove box liners, personal protection equipment, and packaging. The Company is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. For more information, visit http://www.uniquefab.com.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present Net Debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, in this press release to provide a supplemental measure of our financial position. We believe that Net Debt is a useful measure of the Company's credit position and progress toward reducing leverage. The calculation is limited in that the company may not always be able to use cash to repay debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

We present Adjusted EBITDA in this press release to provide a supplemental measure of our operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash stock awards, goodwill impairment, non-recurring integration expense, restructuring expenses, and one-time consulting and licensing ERP system implementation costs as we implement a new ERP system at all locations. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful performance measure used by us to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance and earnings on a consistent basis from period-to-period and to provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP) can provide alone. Our board and management also use Adjusted EBITDA as one of the primary methods for planning and forecasting overall expected performance and for evaluating on a quarterly and annual basis actual results against such expectations, and as a performance evaluation metric in determining achievement of certain compensation programs and plans for Company management. In addition, the financial covenants in our senior secured credit facility are based on Adjusted EBITDA, as presented in this press release, subject to dollar limitations on certain adjustments and certain other addbacks permitted by our senior secured credit facility.

These non-GAAP financial measures may have limitations as analytical tools, and these measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for analysis of Unique Fabricating's results as reported under GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or to future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's or the Company's industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements including statements relating to the Company's results for the second quarter of 2020 to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by this press release. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "outlook," and similar expressions are used to identify these forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, our expectations about revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted earnings per share. All such forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcome of events, timing and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 29, 2019, as amended, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular the Section entitled "Risk Factors", as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in our periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Unique Fabricating does not intend to update this information, unless required by law. Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this press release.

(1) Net debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as debt minus cash and cash equivalents. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial measures included in the tables included with this press release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

UNIQUE FABRICATING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) June 30,

2020 December 29,

2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,737 $ 650 Accounts receivable, net of reserves of approximately $0.7 million and $0.9 million at June 30, 2020 and December 29, 2019, respectively 15,683 24,701 Inventory, net 15,137 13,047 Prepaid expenses and other current assets: Prepaid expenses and other 3,654 2,108 Refundable taxes 1,391 1,049 Assets held for sale - 1,003 Total current assets 40,602 42,558 Property, plant, and equipment, net 22,815 23,415 Goodwill 22,111 22,111 Intangible assets 9,625 11,625 Other assets Operating leases 10,965 - Investments, at cost 1,054 1,054 Deposits and other assets 227 226 Deferred tax asset 926 679 Total assets $ 108,325 $ 101,668 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,784 $ 9,324 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,847 2,847 Accrued compensation 993 1,225 Other accrued liabilities 4,312 1,979 Total current liabilities 15,936 15,375 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 37,794 33,220 Line of credit 9,874 11,418 Other long-term liabilities: Deferred tax liability - 1,324 Other liabilities 10,659 871 Total liabilities 74,263 62,208 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value - 15,000,000 shares authorized and 9,779,147 and 9,779,147 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 29, 2019, respectively 10 10 Additional paid-in-capital 46,066 46,011 Accumulated deficit (12,014 ) (6,561 ) Total stockholders' equity 34,062 39,460 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 108,325 $ 101,668

UNIQUE FABRICATING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Net sales $ 14,759 $ 38,889 $ 49,736 $ 78,356 Cost of sales 13,019 30,677 40,921 61,844 Gross profit 1,740 8,212 8,815 16,512 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 6,281 7,424 12,146 14,696 Impairment - 6,760 - 6,760 Restructuring expenses 273 734 1,193 825 Operating loss (4,814 ) (6,706 ) (4,524 ) (5,769 ) Other income (expense): Other, net 18 25 (6 ) 43 Interest expense (624 ) (1,332 ) (2,289 ) (2,432 ) Other expense, net (606 ) (1,307 ) (2,295 ) (2,389 ) (Loss) before income tax (benefit) (5,420 ) (8,013 ) (6,819 ) (8,158 ) Income tax (benefit) (1,103 ) (389 ) (1,366 ) (346 ) Net loss $ (4,317 ) $ (7,624 ) $ (5,453 ) $ (7,812 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.44 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.80 ) Diluted $ (0.44 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.80 ) Dividends declared per share $ - $ - $ - $ 0.05

UNIQUE FABRICATING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (5,453 ) $ (7,812 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Impairment of goodwill - 6,760 Depreciation and amortization 3,458 3,404 Amortization of debt issuance costs 74 89 Loss on sale of assets 108 5 Bad debt adjustment 554 122 Loss on derivative instrument 598 665 Stock option expense 55 98 Deferred income taxes (1,571 ) (728 ) Accounts receivable 8,464 2,576 Inventory (2,021 ) 1,064 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,889 ) (97 ) Accounts payable (1,228 ) (107 ) Accrued and other liabilities (983 ) (956 ) Other, net 1,202 - Net cash provided by operating activities 1,368 5,084 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital expenditures (796 ) (1,880 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 884 41 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 88 (1,839 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net change in bank overdraft (311 ) 557 Payments on term loans (1,474 ) (2,638 ) Proceeds from capital expenditure line - 1,300 Payments on revolving credit facilities (12,310 ) (15,189 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 10,727 12,858 Proceeds from PPP loan 5,999 - Distribution of cash dividends - (489 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,631 (3,600 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,087 (355 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 650 1,410 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,737 $ 1,055 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 2,219 $ 1,909 Cash paid for Income taxes $ 209 $ 292

UNIQUE FABRICATING INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Net loss $ (4,317 ) $ (7,624 ) $ (5,453 ) $ (7,812 ) Plus: Interest expense, net 624 1,332 2,289 2,432 Plus: Income tax (benefit) expense (1,103 ) (389 ) (1,366 ) (346 ) Plus: Depreciation and amortization 1,765 1,702 3,458 3,404 Plus: Non-cash stock award 32 66 55 98 Plus: Non-recurring expenses - 68 - 68 Plus: Goodwill impairment - 6,760 - 6,760 Plus: Restructuring expenses 273 734 1,193 825 Plus: One-time consulting and licensing ERP system implementation costs 184 221 459 395 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,542 ) $ 2,870 $ 635 $ 5,824

RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO DEBT

June 30,

2020 December 29,

2019 June 30,

2019 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 2,847 $ 2,847 $ 2,923 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 37,794 33,220 33,807 Line of credit 9,874 11,418 15,614 Debt 50,515 47,485 52,344 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 4,737 650 1,055 Net debt $ 45,778 $ 46,835 $ 51,289

