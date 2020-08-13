Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005093/en/

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Sealed Air Invests in Advanced Recycling Company Plastic Energy Source: Sealed Air Corporation

TORONTO -- Facedrive Finalizing Disclosure Related to Completed Transaction Source: Facedrive Inc.

BERKELEY, Calif. -- U.S. Nonprofit VentilatorSOS Sends International Shipments of Sleep Apnea Devices to Serve as Ventilator Replacements in Pandemic Hot Spots Source: VentilatorSOS

TORONTO -- Facedrive's TraceSCAN Receives Media Coverage for COVID-19 Tracing Wearables for Construction Workers Source: Facedrive Inc.

TORONTO -- HiQ Social App by HiRide Achieves Over One Million Downloads Worldwide Source: Facedrive Inc.

TORONTO -- Facedrive's TraceSCAN Receives International Media Coverage for COVID-19 Containment Efforts at LiUNA Sites Source: Facedrive Inc.

NEW YORK -- Sumitomo Corporation of Americas Makes Strategic Investment in Sintavia Source: Sintavia

SAN FRANCISCO -- Wells Fargo Foundation Grants $1.5 Million to Funders for Housing and Opportunity Source: Wells Fargo Company

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- UnitedHealth Group Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report Source: UnitedHealth Group

SALT LAKE CITY -- Packsize Answers E-commerce Demand for Sustainability and Automation Source: Packsize

LOS ANGELES -- Gifts for Good Achieves B Corporation Certification; Helps Reduce Waste In The Corporate Gifting Industry Source: Gifts for Good

ST. LOUIS -- Emerson Publishes 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Source: Emerson

MADISON, Wis. -- Promega Surpasses Environmental Improvement Goals and Achieves Absolute Reductions Source: Promega Corporation

CANONSBURG, Pa. -- Equitrans Midstream Releases 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report Source: Equitrans Midstream Corporation

TORONTO -- Facedrive Launches TraceSCAN Wearables Pilot Project in Partnership with Labourers' International Union of North America (LiUNA) Source: Facedrive Inc.

NEW YORK -- Moody's Announces Environmental Sustainability Commitments Source: Moody's Corporation Investor Relations

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Based Black-led Private Equity Fund TPP Capital Seeks One Billion for Black Health Source: TPP Capital Management Group

RANCHI, India NEW DELHI PARIS -- Sustainable Mica Policy and Vision Prepared by Responsible Mica Initiative with Jharkhand Government and Civil Society Support Source: Responsible Mica Initiative

LONDON -- HSBC Launches ESG Unit, New Strategic Solutions Group Source: HSBC Holdings plc

TULSA, Okla. -- Williams Releases 2019 Sustainability Report Source: Williams

TORONTO -- HiQ Social App by HiRide Reaches Over 500,000 Downloads In One Month Source: Facedrive Inc.

TORONTO -- Facedrive Applies to Trade on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and OTCQX Source: Facedrive Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Dorsey Receives NLADA 2020 Beacon of Justice Award for Pro Bono Work Source: Dorsey Whitney LLP

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 18 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

Learn more at www.businesswire.com. Follow us on Twitter @businesswire.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005093/en/

Contacts:

Business Wire

Matt VanTassel, 212-752-9600