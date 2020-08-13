Immigration Lawyer Carlos E. Sandoval Releases Notice on Upcoming Immigration Fees Increase

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Florida Immigraton Attorney Carlos E. Sandoval released details regarding the recently announced immigration fees increase set to take effect October 2, 2020.

On July 31, 2020, USCIS officially announced the highly anticipated increase in the fees applicable to certain immigration processes and Naturalization applications. According to DHS, the adjusted weighted average increase of 20% will be applied to help recover USCIS operational costs.

This decision comes months after USCIS notified Congress of a projected budget shortfall and requested emergency funding of $1.2 billion. At the time, USCIS also notified that if no action were to be taken by Congress, a significant portion of its workforce would need to furlough employees. The furloughs would negatively impact the already delayed applications' processing times and pending petitions with USCIS.

Certain immigration benefits, however, will foresee either a lower or higher percentage increase including:

I-130 Petition for Alien Relative going from $535 to $550 (3%)

I-485 Application to Register for Permanent Residency going from $1140 to $1130 (-1%)

I-601A Provisional Unlawful Presence Waiver going from $630 to $960 (52%)

I-765 Application for Employment Authorization (Non-DACA) going from $410 to $550 (34%)

N-400 Application for Naturalization going from $725 to $1245 for online filing* (81%)

I-881 Application for Suspension of Deportation going rom $285 to $1810 (535%)

"Although delayed responses are still expected, it is highly recommended to submit applications prior to October 2, 2020 to avoid the fee increase," advised Sandoval. "It is also important to ensure government fees are paid accurately and in full as applications with incorrect or incomplete fees may be rejected." he added.

Individuals needing assistance with their applications and verification of accurate fees may contact Attorney Sandoval's office at 954-306-6921.

For a full list of changes and a complete table of final fees, please visit: https://s3.amazonaws.com/public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2020-16389.pdf

About Carlos E. Sandoval, Attorney at Law

Carlos E. Sandoval is a member of the Florida Bar, the American Immigration Lawyers Association, the Broward County Hispanic Bar Association and the Broward County Bar Association. Carlos, who speaks fluent English and Spanish, is licensed to practice law by the Florida Supreme Court and the Federal Court for the Southern and Central Districts of Florida.

He focuses his practice in all areas of immigration and employment law. For more information or a consultation, call (954) 306-6921, or visit http://www.carlosesandoval.com

For media inquiries, please call the NALA at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

SOURCE: Carlos E. Sandoval

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/601384/Immigration-Lawyer-Carlos-E-Sandoval-Releases-Notice-on-Upcoming-Immigration-Fees-Increase