Interim report, 1 January-30 June 2020: Concordia Maritime

Extremely volatile quarter
GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
- Total income
- Q2: SEK 300.7 (252.7) million
- HY1: SEK 649.4 (563.4) million
- EBITDA
- Q2: SEK 114.1 (53.3) million
- HY1: SEK 237.3 (134.9) million
- Result before tax
- Q2: SEK 28.3 (-39.2) million
- HY1: SEK 57.3 (-37.4) million
- Result per share after tax
- Q2: SEK 0.59 (-0.82)
- HY1: SEK 1.20 (-0.78)
Events after the end of the quarter
- Stena Performance CVC contract extended to May 2021
- Operational challenges of crew changes and Covid-19
Key figures
- Total income, SEK million 649.4 (563.4)
- EBITDA, SEK million 237.3 (134.9)
- EBITDA, USD million 24.5 (14.5)
- Operating result, SEK million 106.6 (13.4)
- Result before tax, SEK million 57.3 (-37.4)
- Result after tax, SEK million 57.3 (-37.5)
- Equity ratio, % 31 (32)
- Return on equity, % 0 (-11)
- Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 527.8 (219.3)
- Result per share after tax, SEK 1.20 (-0.78)
- Equity per share, SEK 22.57 (23.40)
- Lost-time injuries 1 (1)
This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:00 CET on 13 August 2020.
CONTACT:
For more information, please contact:
Kim Ullman
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46 31 855003
Mob +46 704 855003
Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com
Ola Helgesson
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +45 88938661
Mob +46 704 855009
Email: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/interim-report--1-january-30-june-2020,c3168201
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3168201/1290697.pdf
Concordia Maritime AB Interim report, 1 January'"30 June 2020 (PDF)