Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Benhcmark Metals: Nach sensationellem Bohrergebnis Wertigkeit vollumfänglich bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883329 ISIN: SE0000102824 Ticker-Symbol: NCNB 
Berlin
13.08.20
13:25 Uhr
0,938 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.08.2020 | 13:28
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Interim report, 1 January-30 June 2020: Concordia Maritime

Extremely volatile quarter

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Total income
    • Q2: SEK 300.7 (252.7) million
    • HY1: SEK 649.4 (563.4) million
  • EBITDA
    • Q2: SEK 114.1 (53.3) million
    • HY1: SEK 237.3 (134.9) million
  • Result before tax
    • Q2: SEK 28.3 (-39.2) million
    • HY1: SEK 57.3 (-37.4) million
  • Result per share after tax
    • Q2: SEK 0.59 (-0.82)
    • HY1: SEK 1.20 (-0.78)

Events after the end of the quarter

  • Stena Performance CVC contract extended to May 2021
  • Operational challenges of crew changes and Covid-19

Key figures

  • Total income, SEK million 649.4 (563.4)
  • EBITDA, SEK million 237.3 (134.9)
  • EBITDA, USD million 24.5 (14.5)
  • Operating result, SEK million 106.6 (13.4)
  • Result before tax, SEK million 57.3 (-37.4)
  • Result after tax, SEK million 57.3 (-37.5)
  • Equity ratio, % 31 (32)
  • Return on equity, % 0 (-11)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 527.8 (219.3)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK 1.20 (-0.78)
  • Equity per share, SEK 22.57 (23.40)
  • Lost-time injuries 1 (1)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:00 CET on 13 August 2020.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:
Kim Ullman
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46 31 855003
Mob +46 704 855003
Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

Ola Helgesson
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +45 88938661
Mob +46 704 855009
Email: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/interim-report--1-january-30-june-2020,c3168201

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3168201/1290697.pdf

Concordia Maritime AB Interim report, 1 January'"30 June 2020 (PDF)

CONCORDIA MARITIME-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.