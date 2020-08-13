Referring to the bulletin from ChromoGenics AB's annual general meeting, held on May 14, 2020, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Aug 17, 2020. The order book will not change. Short name: CHRO Terms: Reverse split: 1:100 Current ISIN: SE0009496268 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Aug 14, 2020 New ISIN code: SE0014730719 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Aug 17, 2020 For further information about the reverse split, please contact ChromoGenics AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.