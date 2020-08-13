Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.08.2020
Benhcmark Metals: Nach sensationellem Bohrergebnis Wertigkeit vollumfänglich bestätigt!
WKN: A1171S ISIN: US6033801068 
13.08.2020 | 14:05
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences to Present at JMP Securities CNS Forum

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will present at the JMP Securities CNS Forum on August 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. This event will be held virtually.

The presentation will be webcast and accessible on a live and archived basis through the investor relations section of the Company's web site, http://ir.minervaneurosciences.com.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva's portfolio of compounds includes: roluperidone.

Contact:

William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
