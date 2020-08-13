eMagin Corporation: eMagin's dPd Technology Reinforces OLED Microdisplay Industry Leadership

Awarded Two New Patents for Direct Patterning Display Technology

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / eMagin Corporation, or the Company (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in Military and Commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products announced today that it has been awarded two new patents for its Direct Patterning Display (dPdTM) technology.

The new patents relate to the methods and fabrication of OLED microdisplays using eMagin's proprietary direct patterning technology. These patents, which were granted by the US Patent & Trademark Office, add to eMagin's existing portfolio of 16 foundational patents and utility applications for dPd technology encompassing OLED patterning, processes and equipment.

"eMagin's dPd technology has the potential to overcome the existing display limitations of the VR/AR market, which IDC estimates will reach over 100 million units in 2023," said Barry Young, CEO of the OLED Association.

dPd technology enables eMagin to directly pattern the RGB color OLED emitters at over 2,700 pixels per inch, enhancing the light output, versus competitive products that use color filters in their OLED stack, losing approximately 80% of the light. Direct patterning also allows the use of highly efficient phosphorescent emitters, leading to more than 10-fold increases in brightness. This technology can be used with a wide variety of OLED Microdisplay structures. Our dPd technology can incorporate improvements that others are using in traditional white with color filter OLED microdisplays, for example using two or more OLED stacks to increase brightness. We believe this will continue to keep our brightness level ahead of all white with color filter OLED microdisplay technologies.

Using this advanced technology, eMagin has already achieved full color brightness of over 7,500 cd/m2, higher than anyone in the industry. Currently, eMagin is on track to achieve brightness of 10,000 cd/m2 by Q4 2020, and is targeting a brightness level of over 28,000 cd/m2. Display brightness is critical for AR and VR devices because of ambient light, optics inefficiency and the need to eliminate motion artifacts. This is especially important for Heads Up Displays (HUDs) used in bright, daylight environments. "Our customers and other industry leading players are very excited about our dPd technology as our designs can use a much wider range of materials that will improve performance and enhance brightness and reliability," said Andrew Sculley, CEO of eMagin Corporation. "Display brightness is critical for AR and VR devices and we expect that our dPd technology will be used in AR/VR headsets globally. We are already delivering on contracts with Tier One OEMs to validate this technology. The patents awarded highlight the innovation of the technology, further enhance our strong IP portfolio and solidify our opportunities to earn future licensing revenues.

"We recently also achieved internal success with dPd OLED performance and throughput. This has implications for our business model as well because dPd is a technology that can be applied broadly to the sub-pixel structures of other OLED microdisplay companies. Therefore, we expect that dPd technology will move to the forefront of the OLED microdisplay industry and help shape its destiny," concluded Mr. Sculley.

About eMagin Corporation

The leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. We invent, engineer and manufacture display technologies of the future in the USA, including our Direct Patterning Technology (dPd) that will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, our microdisplays have been, and continue to be, used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. www.emagin.com

Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including those regarding eMagin's expectations, intentions, strategies and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in eMagin's most recent filings with the SEC. For a more complete description of the risks factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, including impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in eMagin's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020, and in other documents eMagin files with the SEC from time to time.

