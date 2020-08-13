Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced that the company has received the 2020 North American Product Leadership Award for Data Backup from Frost Sullivan. The award recognizes Cobalt Iron's industry-leading Compass enterprise SaaS backup platform for its ability to enable enterprises to manage their protected data more effectively, efficiently, and securely. Based on its extensive industry benchmarking research, Frost Sullivan determined that Compass' higher degree of automation and sophisticated analytics are key backup industry differentiators.

"Many backup administrators see the daily backup and recovery of data in their enterprises as a chore that steals time from other tasks. The traditional practice of using data protection agents to back up data is a time-consuming manual practice," said Mike Valenti, senior research consultant at Frost Sullivan. "Cobalt Iron's Compass solution automates data backup and frees administrators to deal with other work. In addition to cutting the task hours for data backup by as much as 90%, Compass can reduce the physical footprint of hardware storage. For example, five servers can be reduced to two or three and save significant capital costs."

In a detailed report, Frost Sullivan stated that Compass outperforms competing data backup solutions through its ability to reduce the amount of human labor needed, which in turn lowers operational costs and eliminates inefficiencies. The report highlighted other key differentiators as follows:

Compass' rich and customizable role-based access control, which enables administrators to manage systems and users on a granular level.

The ability to define policies across an entire enterprise at a global level while retaining the capability of overriding policies locally when necessary. This feature, in turn, enables users to predefine numerous tasks.

Timely restoration of data when needed. Every Compass deployment is designed with recovery as the primary objective.

Powerful cybersecurity features included with each Compass deployment. These security features, collectively called Cyber Shield, protect the backup data in the event of a breach such as stolen passwords, breached networks, hacked devices, and ransomware attacks.

The software-defined Virtual Tape Library (VTL) data ingest feature built into the Compass solution. In contrast to other VTL solutions, the Compass VTL feature is fully integrated inside the end-to-end data protection platform to enable simple and more cost-effective VTL operations and speed up data restore processing.

Valenti added: "With the COVID-19 pandemic compelling many people to work from home, the risk of ransomware has increased exponentially. The Compass platform seamlessly protects against these vulnerabilities by eliminating the need for administrators to add updates or patches to their backup infrastructure."

Andy Hurt, chief marketing officer of Cobalt Iron, commented: "The Frost Sullivan North American Product Leadership Award for Data Backup is a tremendous validation for Cobalt Iron's leading position in the enterprise backup industry. The award also recognizes Compass as the market's only data protection solution that is truly SaaS-based, multicloud, and analytics-driven, with award-winning security and cyberattack prevention capabilities built natively into the solution."

Frost Sullivan helps clients accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership.

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/200813-Cobalt_Iron-Data_Backup-F&S_Award.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/Cobalt_Iron-Data_Backup-F&S_Award-Logo.jpg

Photo Caption: Cobalt Iron Wins Frost Sullivan Product Leadership Award

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005201/en/

Contacts:

Agency Contact:

Sunny Branson

Wall Street Communications

+1.801.326.9946

sunny@wallstcom.com

www.wallstcom.com

Cobalt Iron Contact:

Mary Spurlock

VP of Marketing

+1.785.979.9461

maspurlock@cobaltiron.com

www.cobaltiron.com