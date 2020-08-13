Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs Appoints Steve Immel as Senior Director of Business Development, North America

Additive Manufacturing Industry Veteran Joins Quality Assurance Pioneer

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the additive manufacturing industry, has appointed Steve Immel to the position of Senior Director Business Development, North America. Steve will be responsible for engaging with 3D printer OEMS, additive manufacturers, academic institutions and research organizations to propel Sigma Labs PrintRite3D® in-process quality assurance solutions into production applications.

Steve is a veteran of the 3D printing industry having fulfilled leadership roles at 3D Systems, Materialise and Jabil Additive where he led Jabil's Additive Manufacturing Lab, established the Additive Academy and led growth of industrial additive manufacturing with a focus on highly regulated applications such as medical devices. He frequently presents at industry conferences, has written about myriad AM topics including mass customization and MRO, authors the AM: Ideation to Industrialization blog and has been a contributor to numerous AM expert panels.

Ron Fisher, Sigma Labs' Vice President of Business Development, stated, "We are extremely pleased to welcome someone of Steve Immel's caliber. Steve brings to Sigma Labs a unique mix of in-depth experience in CAD/CAM/CAE software, 3D printer hardware and production manufacturing combined with passion for advancing the industry. He will be a great asset to our company and, most important, to our customers and partners."

According to Steve Immel, "IPQA is the missing link in the production AM chain. I have known Sigma Labs for many years and consider them to be the pioneer in this domain. The company is clearly at an inflection point with their innovation in machine learning and the recent announcement of being selected by a global manufacturer as its preferred monitoring solution for 3D Metal Printers. I strongly believe in the Sigma mission, vision and solutions and am proud to be part of this talented team riding the additive wave into full-scale production."

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process and informs the production manager of quality issues. Sigma Labs' software product is a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the uncertain effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K (including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein) filed with the SEC on March 24, 2020 and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

