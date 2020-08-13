Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.08.2020
Benhcmark Metals: Nach sensationellem Bohrergebnis Wertigkeit vollumfänglich bestätigt!
PR Newswire
13.08.2020 | 14:58
155 Leser
Press release from Davidson Kempner regarding Qiagen

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Kempner is pleased that the majority of investors have rejected the wholly inadequate offer made by Thermo Fisher Scientific. The low acceptance level of 47.02% is a clear signal that there is widespread confidence in the long-term prospects of Qiagen N.V. ("the Company").

As the Company's second largest investor, we are committed to realizing the significant underlying value that we see in the Company. In particular, we will look to:

  • Improve the quality of engagement between the Company and its investors and rebuild trust with all of its stakeholders;
  • Refocus the strategy towards a high growth business with a disciplined capital allocation framework; and
  • Fully capitalise on the exciting opportunities available to the Company, including the tailwinds of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We look forward to presenting our thoughts on all the above topics in the near future.

For media enquiries:
Greenbrook
Andrew Honnor, Rob White, Fanni Bodri
Email: davidsonkempner@greenbrookpr.com
Tel.: +44 (0)20 7952 2000

© 2020 PR Newswire
