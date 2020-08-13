Digital currency security firm CYBAVO introduces Bitcoin SV support to suite of enterprise products

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CYBAVO, the digital currency security and asset management firm, today officially announces support for Bitcoin SV (BSV) across its suite of enterprise products.

CYBAVO offer a range of services for businesses to securely store and manage their digital assets, including private key storage, enterprise management services and digital currency custody solutions. Their product offering is headlined by CYBAVO VAULT, an enterprise storage and wallet management platform, which facilitates enterprise-level banking features for corporate customers across several leading digital currencies.

Bitcoin SV support has been officially added to CYBAVO VAULT, as well as CYBAVO Wallet SDK - a solution for streamlining the development of digital currency wallets for enterprise clients.

The move to add Bitcoin SV support comes as uptake of the BSV digital currency continues to rise, driven by the diverse applications powered by its blockchain. Through unbounded scaling, its blockchain offers low-fee peer-to-peer payment transactions and greater data capacity, enabling advanced functionalities such as tokens, smart contracts and IoT communications, as well as enterprise applications. The Bitcoin SV ecosystem has grown to now count more than 428 known projects and ventures.

Speaking on today's announcement, Paul Fan, CEO of CYBAVO commented:

'Bitcoin SV aims to broaden the adoption of blockchain for enterprise use cases.. At CYBAVO, we share the same vision of scalable and business-ready blockchain solutions that spark adoption by enterprises and the general public, so it is only logical for us to add Bitcoin SV support to our digital asset custody platform CYBAVO VAULT and our mobile wallet SDK.'

Also speaking on today's announcement, Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association (the global industry organization that supports Bitcoin SV), said:

'With the continued growth that we are witnessing across the Bitcoin SV ecosystem, enterprise-grade solutions for digital asset security and management, like those offered by CYBAVO, will be increasingly in demand. As big businesses build their applications on Bitcoin SV because of its massive scaling capacity, they will generate high volumes of BSV microtransactions and need secure wallets to manage high coin traffic in daily operations. We are pleased that CYBAVO is providing Bitcoin SV businesses another strong option for their security and asset management needs.'

About CYBAVO Pte. Ltd.

CYBAVO Pte. Ltd. provides insured digital asset custody solutions for enterprises and financial institutions, such as cryptocurrency exchanges, digital asset managers or custodians.

The company was founded in 2018 by a team of experts from cybersecurity, blockchain and digital currency industries. CYBAVO technology is already protecting more than USD 7.5B worth in transactions of dozens of companies globally, including top cryptocurrency exchanges in Asia.

About Bitcoin Association

Bitcoin Association is the Switzerland-based global industry organization that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. It brings together essential components of the Bitcoin SV ecosystem - enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others - working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain and uptake of the BSV digital currency.

The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world's single blockchain on Bitcoin SV.