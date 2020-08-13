Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Benhcmark Metals: Nach sensationellem Bohrergebnis Wertigkeit vollumfänglich bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2020 | 15:05
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nelipak Healthcare Packaging: Nelipak Elsham Appoints Jonathan Smith as Sales Director of Food Packaging in the United Kingdom

Seasoned Industry Veteran Brings More Than 20 Years of Packaging Experience to the Position

ELSHAM, United Kingdom, Aug. 13, 2020. ("Nelipak"), a global leader in rigid and flexible packaging, today announced that Jonathan Smith has joined its Elsham team as UK sales director of food packaging. In his new role, Jonathan will oversee the development and performance of sales activities within the region with the goal of maximizing profitability and establishing plans and strategies to expand the customer base and drive growth.

Nelipak has long been a leader in the medical device and pharmaceutical packaging market. With its acquisition of Bemis in Europe last year, it has acquired a leading flexible packaging business that provides solutions for a variety of food and consumer products out of its Elsham facility.

"We are thrilled to add Jonathan's leadership to the Nelipak sales team to guide our growing food packaging offering," said Roger Prevot, CEO, Nelipak. "We look forward to leveraging his deep packaging experience to expand our presence in the UK market."

Jonathan has worked in the packaging industry for more than twenty years and has a proven track record for increasing brand and product awareness and devising marketing and sales strategies that grow revenue. He comes to Nelipak from CCL Label Ltd, where he served as UK sales director for two years. Prior to that, he was the sales manager for UK/Northern Europe with Bemis.

"I am excited to join the Nelipak team at a pivotal point for the company's food packaging business," said Mr. Smith. "As sales director, I am eager to foster meaningful and mutually-beneficial relationships with new and existing customers in the territory."

About Nelipak

With 10 facilities in the Americas and Europe, Nelipak Healthcare Packaging designs, develops and manufactures custom packaging products that provide superior protection for the food, medical devices and pharmaceuticals markets. Nelipak Healthcare Packaging customers consist of some of the largest and most reputable companies in the world. With over 1,400 employees worldwide, Nelipak is focused on delivering superior quality and customer experience through world class manufacturing at each of its locations.

Follow us on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/nelipak-elsham-
Twitter: www.twitter.com/nelipak1953
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/nelipakhealthcare

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.