StemSation International, Inc.: StemSation Signs Agreement with Award-Winning Global Marketing Agency Expects Significant Online Sales Impact by Q4

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / StemSation International, Inc. (OTC PINK:STSN) - a pioneer in the emerging category of dietary supplements called Stem Cell Nutrition, announces that it has signed an agreement with First Class Alliance (FCA), an award-winning digital marketing and licensing agency www.firstclassalliance.com that has worked with some of the most recognizable global brands in the United States.

FCA is an expert at enhancing brand awareness in the ever-changing world of digital marketing, helping companies to more effectively reach and connect with online consumers. Ray Carter, StemSation President & CEO commented, "We are very pleased to be collaborating with an impressive group like FCA to help us to stay on the forefront of digital technology and effectively share our unique and powerful story with the world".

StemSation creates and markets all-natural consumer health products that support the two most recently discovered biological systems of the human body - stem cells and endocannabinoids, releasing its first three novel products to support immune health and joint & muscle health. John Bejarano, FCA Founder & CEO commented, "FCA has a real passion for building unique brands that can make a positive impact in people's lives and StemSation certainly fits that criteria". They not only embrace change, they are innovators who create change, with impactful technology that is in timely demand given the world's current healthcare demands".

The global market for cannabidiol (CBD) is growing rapidly, estimated to reach $9.2 billion in 2020. The market has consistently grown over the last several years and is expecting to exceed more than $23.6 billion by 2025 at an impressive CAGR of 22.2% in the given forecast period, as reported by Grandview Research December, 2019 (https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cannabidiol-cbd-market). Hemp-derived CBD-infused personal care products are rising significantly in demand.

Bone and joint health have become a major public health concern across the globe. According to statistics, about 75 million people in the United States, Europe, and Japan have bone health concerns, and the population with bone and joint health issues is growing at alarming rates, as more baby boomers enter their 60's and early 70's globally. Joint health used to predominantly be associated with older people, but not anymore. Younger generations are concerned about their physical fitness, mobility, and joint and muscle health. https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-bone-and-joint-health-supplements-market .

StemSation is a company with a long-term 'health mission', ambitious research goals, and innovative, holistic approaches to health & wellness, and healthy longevity. Our product line shows a new pathway to wellness.

ABOUT STEMSATION INTERNATIONAL, INC.

StemSation International, Inc. (OTC "STSN") develops, manufactures and distributes natural wellness products that support the stem cell and endocannabinoid systems in the human body through using a direct selling model in which Independent Wellness Advocates ("IWAs") advertise and sell its products directly to consumers. StemSation is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and its website can be located at www.stemsation.global.

