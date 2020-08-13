Premier analytics service provider, Quantzig announces the completion of its latest risk and compliance analytics engagement.

Engagement Outcome: Developed and implemented a customized MIS

The success story offers comprehensive insights into how financial organizations can strengthen their risk culture and reduce losses using advanced risk analytics solutions. With growing regulatory pressures and threats in today's digital world, businesses need integrated risk management capabilities. We deliver high-quality operational risk management solutions using which you can achieve regulatory standards for governance, risk, and compliance.

Decision-making is an ongoing process for businesses across organizations, and business leaders are pushed to make crucial decisions every day. Adopting a structured approach to understanding risk and reducing uncertainty can help financial service providers make better decisions, manage and mitigate risks, and maximize profits.

Factors that prompted the financial services provider to collaborate with Quantzig

The growing need to improve the partner management process: With collaborations spread globally, the client had more than 100 partners across various locations. The client was looking to leverage risk analytics to set up a compliance monitoring and reporting program for its partner base to ensure standardized partnership policies and reduce risks.

Lack of customized KPIs and dashboards: The lack of a structured approach and framework for monitoring and reporting high-risk partners proved to be a major challenge. To tackle this issue, the financial service provider was looking to develop a management information system (MIS) to track and monitor customized KPIs for multi-level and real-time monitoring.

How did risk analytics help the financial services provider?

Quantzig adopted a comprehensive approach to helping the client improve regulatory compliance and partner management. The initial phase revolved around analyzing the existing partner risk framework and regulatory requirements followed by the design and development of quality assurance and governance framework for monitoring and reporting high-risk partners. We also developed customized risk management dashboards for multi-level and real-time monitoring with issue tracking and resolution framework. Leveraging risk and compliance analytics along with the deployment of customized data dashboards enabled the client to-

Improve partner management and compliance

Set KPIs to track and monitor the partner risks and improve compliance levels

To gain a consolidated view of all risk compliance reporting processes

Reduce operational cost

