Sharon Dorram Featured in Two Exclusive Interviews

In two recent one-on-one interviews, Sharon Dorram spoke out regarding her career in the beauty industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Often referred to as "colorist to the stars," Sharon Dorram recently spoke out in two interviews on Ideamensch and Thrive Global about her career in the beauty industry.

With more than 20 years of experience in the beauty industry, Sharon Dorram is a well-known hair stylist and colorist and the owner of the Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger salon on the Upper East Side of New York City. Throughout her career, she has been a spokeswoman for many hair care product companies and has had many celebrities as clients.

In her interview with Ideamensch, Sharon explained that during the economic downturn of 2008, she and Sally Hershberger decided to join forces and open their salon together. She said that she and Sally were both females at the top of their field and it was exciting to find an exclusive space on the gold strip of East 71st Street.

Sharon Dorram also explained how she brings ideas to life.

"If you can see it and dream it you can actualize it. I know in life when we have a goal, we set out to create it takes a focus, a single-minded focus, a laser focus so strong that over time it will come true," said Sharon Dorram.

In her interview with Thrive Global, Dorram explained that the toughest obstacle in her career is happening right now with COVID-19 and she is determined to bring business back to NYC. Her business has been adapting with PPE and many new precautions in place. The salon recently opened again to serve clients.

Sharon Dorram also shared advice for those starting out in the beauty industry.

"The best advice I can give anyone starting in this business is you have to LOVE what you do," said Sharon Dorram.

"For me work is not a 4-letter word and if it is it is P L A Y. I love what I do, I love my staff and most of all I love my clients. I live by these words 'Hard work pays off'."

For more information, visit https://www.sharondorram.com/.

About Sharon Dorram

Sharon Dorram has more than 20 years of experience in the beauty industry and is the owner of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger. She studied at Bennington College in Vermont, the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, and the Winchester School of the Arts in the United Kingdom. In the late 80s, she trained under Louis Licari, a world-famous hair colorist. Throughout her career, Sharon Dorram has been a spokesperson for many hair care product companies including multi-national brands like Matrix and Nexxus. Sharon was a spokesperson for over 2 years and is now an ambassador for Virtue Labs and was named the creative consultant for the John Frieda brand in the late 1990s. Through her work, she has earned the title of "colorist to the stars," by creating beautifully natural color reminiscent of children's hair and having a star-studded roster of clients. In 2009, she collaborated with celebrity stylist Sally Hershberger to open Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger.

