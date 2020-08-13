Fast Response Unit: Gunther Gabbert's Philosophy in This Pandemic Is to Build Relationships, Not Gain Profit

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / In many movies that we see that involve natural disasters or pandemics, the main characters can usually be seen at some point wandering into a supermarket to look for supplies needed for survival.

Often the scene shows people in disarray and hoarding more than what they need. You'd think this wouldn't occur in real life, that it's only fiction. However, it seems that life tends to imitate art, as observed by Gunther Gabbert.

Since the turn of the decade, COVID-19 has been the most talk-about issue. Many of us thought that it wouldn't become a global-scale problem, but life has proved us wrong. January recorded the first confirmed case in the United States while February reported the first death. By the end of March, the entire country was swept up by the pandemic.

People began to stock up on supplies as the inevitable lockdown would soon be ordered. In supermarkets, people mainly hoarded tissue and sanitary agents. Businesses were forced to close, including MB Coffee Group and Lumen Direct, both run by Gunther. Hailing from Texas, the first documented case occurred in February before the entire state started recording more cases in March.

As things escalated with the pandemic, Gunther kept himself updated on the news and felt he should do something more to help reduce the cases. Seeing how supplies and equipment were always scarce or being sold at a higher price than they were, he knew what he could do to help.

Gunther, along with Ricardo Gomez, Fabian Gonzalez, Dario Sotomayor, and Josue Roman, decided to create First Response Unit. It is a conglomerate of different companies with the shared goal of helping people and companies toward their goals in this pandemic. The companies are located in several parts of the world, namely China, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

First Response Unit works with teams that include factories, customs agents, manufacturing companies, logistics in air and sea, executive and political consultants, and quality inspection teams from around the globe, to name a few. These experts work around the clock, so they can ensure the goods sent out to comply with specific quality controls, on-time shipping, clear customs, and arrive at the destination safely.

The company turns projects into reality from origin to the final port. So far, in the pandemic, First Response Unit has successfully sourced personal protective equipment for governments and large companies.

With the pandemic ongoing and people continually searching for supplies and equipment, price gouging has been a significant issue as people are running get-rich-quick schemes. First Response Unit serves as an alternative to overpriced equipment. The company aims to provide the best products for their clients. Rather than gaining profit, First Response Unit's goal is to strengthen their relationship.

First Response Unit has been sourcing and securing large commodity contracts, which they believe will be crucial once the pandemic has passed. They are hopeful that more large organizations and governments are willing to work with them and improve pricing and logistics for everyone.

To know more about the Fast Response Unit, you may visit their website.

