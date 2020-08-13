Metallic Minerals Corp.: Metallic Minerals Completes $8 Million Bought Deal Private Placement with Canaccord

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSXV:MMG)(US OTC:MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed its previously announced private placement financing (the "Offering"). A total of 20 million units were sold at a price of $0.40 per unit for gross proceeds of $8 million. The Offering was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the "Underwriters").

Each unit consisted of one common share and a half warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into a common share for 24 months at a price of $0.60.

The net proceeds from the Offering are planned to be used for exploration and development activities on the Company's high-grade silver and gold projects and for general corporate purposes.

Greg Johnson, CEO and Chairman of Metallic Minerals, commented: "With the completion of this financing, we are well -positioned to accelerate our on-going exploration and drilling program at the Keno Silver project in the Yukon, the largest program in company history, as well as to advance our La Plata project in Colorado. We received strong participation from new institutional investors, resulting in an upsized and oversubscribed financing, and were pleased to have Eric Sprott's continued support with expanded ownership via his second investment into Metallic Minerals."

The Company paid the Underwriters a cash commission of $435,000 and issued 1,087,500 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable, for a period of 24 months, into one common share on payment of $0.40.

All securities issued pursuant to the offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Offering constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), as insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 3,937,500 Units for $1,575,000. The Company relied on the exemptions in Section 5.5(b) - Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101, and relied on the exemption in Section 5.7(1)(a) - Fair Market Value Not More Than 25 Per Cent of Market Capitalization from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days before the expected closing date of the Offering as the aforementioned insider participation had not been confirmed at that time and the Company wished to close the Offering as expeditiously as possible.

Metallic Minerals also announced today that Mr. William (Bill) Harris has stepped down from the board of directors and will join the Company's advisory board where he will continue to provide valuable insight and guidance on exploration and development strategies. Mr. Harris is one of the original founders of Metallic Minerals and the Company wishes to thank him for his years of service as a director and is grateful for his ongoing commitment to the advancement of its promising silver and gold projects.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a growth stage exploration company, focused on high-grade silver and gold in underexplored brownfields mining districts. Our objective is to create shareholder value through a systematic, entrepreneurial approach to exploration in the Keno Hill silver district, La Plata silver-gold-copper district, and Klondike gold district through new discoveries and advancing resources to development. All three districts have seen significant mineral production and have existing infrastructure, including power and road access. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration success on several major precious and base metal deposits, as well as having large-scale development, permitting and project financing expertise.

About the Metallic Group of Companies

The Metallic Group is a collaboration of leading precious and base metals exploration companies, with a portfolio of large, brownfields assets in established mining districts adjacent to some of the industry's highest-grade producers of silver and gold, platinum and palladium, and copper. Member companies include Metallic Minerals in the Yukon's high-grade Keno Hill silver district and La Plata silver-gold-copper district of Colorado, Group Ten Metals in the Stillwater PGE-nickel-copper district of Montana, and Granite Creek Copper in the Yukon's Minto copper district. The founders and team members of the Metallic Group include highly successful explorationists formerly with some of the industry's leading explorer/developers and major producers. With this expertise, the companies are undertaking a systematic approach to exploration using new models and technologies to facilitate discoveries in these proven, but under-explored, mining districts. The Metallic Group is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its member companies are listed on the Toronto Venture, US OTC, and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

