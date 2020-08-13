Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed PCS Edventures! (OTC Pink: PCSV) ("the Company"), a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. CEO of the Company, Todd Hackett, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting the current challenges of the pandemic. "Can you discuss some of the new educational material to be used at school or at home that you have been bringing to the forefront?" asked Jolly. Hackett shared that the Company began reinventing themselves in an effort to meet the increasing demands of remote learning and smaller classroom settings once the COVID-19 pandemic began. "We broke down the large kits and reduced them into smaller individual kits," said Hackett.

"We are also launching a program called BrickLAB STEAMventures, which will be a hardcopy book mailed every 30 days," shared Hackett, noting that customers would subscribe for the program and receive a new product every 30 days to help students further their education. "They would be in smaller containers, so they would be affordable for use at home or in the classroom," added Hackett. "We spent a lot of time redeveloping our curriculum for home-use, as well as school-use one-on-one."

"Do you think that is going to add to the bottom line financially?" asked Jolly. "I do. We're going to launch it on September 1st, and we anticipate a lot of opportunities for us, especially with today's environment," said Hackett.

The conversation then turned to the Company's expansion into the law enforcement drone industry. "This is a new market, and we've worked with law enforcement to develop this product," shared Hackett, adding that the drone will be especially effective in search and rescue situations. Hackett then explained that the drone will be equipped with a digital-zoom HD camera, as well as a spotlight. "It's equipped for that type of operation," he continued. "We think it's going to be a good opportunity," said Hackett, adding that while there are competitors in this space, the Company is confident that their product suits the needs of law enforcement personnel more effectively.

"When do you think the company will launch this product?" asked Jolly. "Within the next two weeks," said Hackett. "We've done demos for some police departments within the last two weeks. We have some minor adjustments to make, but basically it's ready."

Jolly then asked about the Company's financials, as well as their plans to uplist. "We're in the process of uplisting at the present time," explained Hackett, adding that the process will likely be completed by the end of the year. "We're moving in that direction, we just got our first Q1 out," said Hackett. "This is a priority, we want to do it and we think it would be better for our shareholders."

Jolly noted that the Company's market cap has remained low despite high revenues. "We do feel that our company is undervalued at this time," said Hackett. "I think we need to do a better job of reaching out to our shareholders, which we're doing now, and communicating with them and showing them that this is a long-term growth story."

To close the interview, Hackett encouraged interested listeners to take a look at the Company's current projects. "We're going to do whatever we can to maximize profits," said Hackett, noting that the Company has overcome the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and is continuing to grow. "We've adjusted and we're creating other ways to make this work under the current environment."

