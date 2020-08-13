Global Foamed Plastics Market to Ride the High Wave amidst Surging need for Sustainable Packaging Solutions, Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights' recent study infers that the foamed plastics market is projected to be valued at over US$ 85 Bn by 2030.

Foamed plastics have gained significant ground, utilized to transport fragile and sensitive goods across the world. They are renowned for their high safety and shock -absorbing abilities. Moreover, they are highly reusable, thus making them an ideal choice amongst packaging and logistical companies. Also, foamed plastics are highly biodegradable.

As the volume of international trade increases, demand for foamed plastics has been keeping pace. Growing penetration of e-commerce platforms to conduct business has resulted in an uptick in the usage of foamed plastic packaging solutions, as consumers purchase goods from overseas which require to be transported safely.

"Rising adoption of sustainable packaging solutions by key end-use industries is increasing uptake of foamed plastic material, enabling them to concentrate more on increasing output and maximizing profit margins by reducing overheads," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Foamed Plastics Market Study

Foamed plastics market shall expand at a CAGR of 6% throughout the 2020-2030 forecast period

Construction to find extensive foamed plastics usage, applied in sealing windows and door profiles, floor covering and pipes

Expandable polystyrene (EPS) is the most preferred foamed plastics material used in automotive manufacturing

Booming e-commerce provides massive traction to foamed plastics adoption

Foamed Plastics- Key Trends

Rising plastic pollution is stimulating increased foamed plastics usage

The ability to thermal recycle foamed plastics makes them a favorite amongst packaging companies

Surging volume of international trade is prompting foamed plastics manufacturers to expand their distribution networks across continents

Electronics manufacturers shall make massive usage of foamed plastics due to their anti-static properties

COVID-19 to restraint growth across the construction and manufacturing industries due to limited output

Foamed Plastics- Region-wise Analysis

Asia-Pacific shall pivot market growth, capturing nearly half of the revenue pie

shall pivot market growth, capturing nearly half of the revenue pie The United States , China and India will be most extensive of foamed plastics, attributed to a booming construction industry

, and will be most extensive of foamed plastics, attributed to a booming construction industry Presence of a plethora of players makes the North American, Europe and Asian markets highly competitive

and Asian markets highly competitive Latin America is a relatively less competitive market due to limited penetration

Foamed Plastics Market- Competitive Landscape

The global foamed plastics market consists of several vendors, some of which are as follows: UFP Technologies Inc., Sirap Gema S.p.A., Groupe Guillin SA, Pactiv LLC, Sealed Air Corportion, Berry Global Inc., Anchor Packaging LLC, Genpak LLC, D&W Fine Pack LLC, Tekni-Plex, Inc. and Dart Container Corporation.

The aforementioned players are concentrating on diversifying their product portfolio. Moreover, they are concentrating on broad basing their customer base by virtue of acquisitions. For instance, in 2019, RPC Group Plc was acquired by Berry Global, Inc. expanding the former's foothold in the foamed plastics market.

In 2020, Anchor Packaging acquired Panoramic Inc., a prominent manufacturer of thermoformed products used in fresh food applications, including bakery, confectionery and produce. More recently, the company has released its catalogue of brand new products.

Foamed Plastics Market Taxonomy

Product Type

Packaging

Food Packaging



Trays





Clamshells





Plates





Bowls





Cups



Transport Packaging

Wrapping

Cushioning

Insulation

Construction

Others

Material

Polyurethane (PU) Foams

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foams

Vinyl (Plastisol, PVC) Foams

Others (PE Foam, PP Foam)

Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Online Retailing

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Turkey

Northern Africa

Rest of MEA

More Insights on the Foamed Plastics Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global foamed plastics market, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2019 and forecast statistics for 2020-2028. The study reveals growth projections through three prominent segments across five regions. By perusing this report, stakeholders can glean valuable insights which can be incorporated to formulate future business expansion and consolidation strategies.

