ITPartners+ Ranks No. 214 on the 2020 Inc 5000, Inc Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Inc. magazine today revealed that ITPartners+ is No. 214 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"I'm beyond excited to be able to share this honor with the team here," said Kevin Damghani, Chief Partner Experience Engineer at ITPartners+. "The vetting process from Inc. magazine was quite rigorous. I had hopes that we would make the list, but never dreamed we would rank so high."

ITPartners+ has experienced a three-year revenue growth of 2,028% in the competitive IT market. In that time their customer base has grown from the Grand Rapids area to cover nine states. In 2020 they have also been recognized as an SMB Hot 101, an annual list from Channel Futures for Managed Service Providers serving the SMB market.

ITPartners+ joins four other West Michigan companies in the exclusive top 500 rankings, though remains the only IT management company in that category.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About ITPartners+

ITPartners+ is an IT Managed Services Provider with headquarters in Grand Rapids, MI. ITPartners+ has rapidly grown thanks to our core values of Do Great Work, Make It Fun, and Think Big. These values inform how we treat our partners and have helped us foster a work environment that is supportive, goal-oriented and just plain fun.

CONTACT:

Noelle Pedersen

Marketing Lead, ITPartners+

Noelle@itpartners.com

SOURCE: ITPartners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/601577/ITPartners-Ranks-No-214-on-the-2020-Inc-5000-Inc-Magazines-Annual-List-of-Americas-Fastest-Growing-Private-Companies