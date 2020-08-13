Technavio has been monitoring the robotic lawn mower market and it is poised to grow by USD 436.16 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of over 19%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period,
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Demand from the commercial segment is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- AL-KO KOBER SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG CO. KG, Deere Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna Group, MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa, The Toro Co., and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
- Europe
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
- The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 18.42%.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AL-KO KOBER SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG CO. KG, Deere Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa, The Toro Co., and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa are some of the major market participants. The demand from commercial segment will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Robotic Lawn Mower Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Size of the Lawns
- Small-sized Lawns
- Medium-sized Lawns
- Large-sized Lawns
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our robotic lawn mower market report covers the following areas:
- Robotic Lawn Mower Market size
- Robotic Lawn Mower Market trends
- Robotic Lawn Mower Market analysis
This study identifies the development of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the robotic lawn mower market growth during the next few years.
Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the robotic lawn mower market, including some of the vendors such as AL-KO KOBER SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG CO. KG, Deere Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa, The Toro Co., and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the robotic lawn mower market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic lawn mower market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the robotic lawn mower market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the robotic lawn mower market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic lawn mower market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SIZE OF THE LAWNS
- Small-sized lawns Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Medium-sized lawns Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Large-sized lawns Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of smart cities
- Rising number of market consolidation activities
- Integration of IoT with mobile robots
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AL-KO KOBER SE
- ANDREAS STIHL AG CO. KG
- Deere Co.
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Husqvarna Group
- MTD Products, Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- STIGA Spa
- The Toro Co.
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
