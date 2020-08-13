Regulatory News:

OncoDNA SA has become the first shareholder of IntegraGen SA (Paris:ALINT), holding 29.99% of the existing shares, as result of purchases of shares on the Euronext Growth market

These acquisitions of shares of IntegraGen follow the filing of a draft friendly takeover bid on the shares of IntegraGen SA with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on July 9th 2020.

At the date of filing of the draft offer, OncoDNA did not own any share of IntegraGen.

The acquisitions of shares representing 29.99% of the share capital of IntegraGen have been made on the market at the offer price of 2.20 EUR/share in accordance with applicable regulations.

The public offer remains subject to the approval of the AMF and clearance by the French Ministry of Economy under foreign investment control in France, and is expected to be opened at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

OncoDNA remains enthusiast about the transaction and waits for the next steps of the process. This transaction would bring together OncoDNA's expertise in oncology precision medicine and IntegraGen's know-how in DNA sequencing services and bioinformatics analyses. The combination of both companies would enable to offer a complete solution that combines most advanced oncology laboratory testing and software solutions which will benefit the treatment of patients with advanced cancer.

About OncoDNA

OncoDNA is a private, oncology-focused healthcare technology company that combines advanced, comprehensive testing of all clinically relevant cancer biomarkers (DNA, RNA and protein profiles) from both solid and liquid biopsies with a proprietary cancer treatment knowledge database called OncoKDO which continuously 'learns' from cutting-edge, validated, scientific and medical advances. This one-stop-shop analysis and interpretation service gives oncologists actionable results to enable the selection of treatments tailored to the individual patient's cancer profile.

OncoDNA provides to laboratories in the world equipped with NGS equipment an access to a state-of-the-art interpretation software to improve their routine oncology-oriented analyses. The SaaS software OncoKDM is a web-based tool that processes oncology raw NGS and molecular biology data to turn them into clinical insights such as treatment options or clinical trials.

OncoDNA also works in collaboration with the biopharma industry to develop and deliver the treatments of tomorrow by assisting in the design, enrolment and assessment of clinical trials as well as increasing access to approved precision medicines. The company is based in Gosselies, Belgium, and counts 55 employees in five countries.

www.oncodna.com

