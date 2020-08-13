The business environment today is highly regulated and competitive due to which leading companies often find it challenging to sustain profitability in the long-run. Recent studies reveal that customer demands have increased three-fold due to the ongoing advancements in technology, improved life cycles of products and services, and the emergence of new business models. Notably, these factors have also created constant instability in the economic environment due to which it has become crucial for businesses to analyze market demand.

To get started with demand and supply analysis, businesses must analyze their ability to cater to the growing needs of its customers. This understanding can not only help identify the needs of the customers but also serve as an excellent opportunity to analyze new market opportunities.

We, at Quantzig, understand the benefits that demand and supply analysis can offer. And to help businesses to stay ahead of the game, our supply chain analytics experts conducted an in-depth analysis of the business environment and its impact on demand and supply; this helped them to understand the objectives of demand analysis and its role in improving the efficiency across the supply chain, business decisions, product pricing, product development, and planning. To gain a competitive edge, businesses must adopt a data-driven approach and analyze market trends through demand and supply analysis.

Key Objectives of Performing Market Demand and Supply Analysis

1: Forecast market needs: Demand and supply analysis enables businesses to identify high impact product categories and factors influencing their market demand. Using these insights, business leaders can determine the products and services that drive high value and make suitable investments to drive growth.

2: Forecast sales: Sales estimation forms an integral part of product development and planning. Performing demand and supply analysis helps businesses to find new avenues to maximize product launch success.

3: Set optimal prices: Pricing is a crucial factor that affects demand and supply. Therefore, businesses must leverage demand and supply analysis and act on the insights to determine the optimal price for their offerings.

4: Strategically plan supply chain operations: Minimizing supply chain costs requires synchronization of the business strategy with a tactical supply chain plan. This can be achieved by adopting a systematic approach to demand and supply analysis.

The growing complexities and reduced supply chain visibility have created a complex global business environment. To thrive in such a scenario, businesses must improve the efficiency of their operations across the supply chain.

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies.

