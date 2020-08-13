CipherLoc Corporation: Cipherloc Announces Encryption Partnership with ADDC

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) (the "Company"), a developer of advanced encryption technology, announced a partnership with Arnouse Digital Devices, Corp (ADDC). Under the partnership, Cipherloc's data-in-motion software based on its patented Polymorphic Encryption will be placed on ADDC's signature BioDigitalPC line of products. This will allow customers to offload encryption processing onto the ADDC BioDigitalPC running Cipherloc's encryption technology.

"Companies generally use an enterprise Virtual Private Network (VPN) to encrypt data between two or more points today. With the combined Cipherloc and ADDC technologies, companies can use Cipherloc's patented Polymorphic Encryption software to encrypt data at the network packet layer with little to no demand on their server, router, or modem resources," said Dr. Milton Mattox, Chief Operating Office at Cipherloc Corporation. "In addition, the type of traffic to be encrypted between the two or more points is completely configurable by the customer, so that only the network traffic that needs to be encrypted is encrypted, resulting in an aggregate performance improvement as perceived by the end user."

"With the rollout of 5G, anticipated exponential increase in connected devices and migration of compute toward the edge, the need for robust network security will be paramount. The combination of Cipherloc's cutting-edge Polymorphic Encryption technology and ADDC's rugged, physically-secure hardware platform creates an ideal solution with a multitude of use cases," said Michael Arnouse, Chairman and CEO of Arnouse Digital Devices, Corp.

"Cipherloc is excited to advance its partnership strategy as we work to develop applications for our unique Polymorphic Encryption capabilities," said Mattox. "ADDC is an excellent example of how our technology can integrate with other hardware and software to bring not only improved encryption capabilities, but also better system performance. We continue to advance a number of additional opportunities as we continue to build out the potential ecosystem of Polymorphic Encryption capabilities."

Cipherloc and ADDC are currently running demos of the combined technologies in their respective labs where a streaming video is encrypted on the sending side and decrypted on the receiving side with minimum to no perceptible latency. Cipherloc and ADDC will work together to identify ideal prospects to do proofs of concepts over the coming months.

About Arnouse Digital Devices, Corp.

Arnouse Digital Devices, Corp., (ADDC) is a high tech computer manufacturer, concentrating on the miniaturization, and small form-factor, of high-performance x86 pluggable computers, servers and high security devices. ADDC has been granted 18 utility patents, with three pending in the areas of pluggable computing and its surrounding ecosystem, which cover all aspects of ADDC products and technology. ADDC is fully committed to providing the world's best computing solutions for fixed and mobile environments enabling consumers, governments and businesses to excel. ADDC is a hardware company and their products are all made in the USA.

About Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation provides advanced technology and expertise to secure your data and safeguard your privacy with the speed you need today and the agility you'll need tomorrow. Our patented Polymorphic Encryption technology provides a layer of security that is stronger, adaptable, and scalable across a variety of applications and systems. Learn more at www.quantanova.com.

