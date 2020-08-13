As the North American packaging industry prepares to grow and continue to be a global leader in the packaging industry, companies and investors need to ask themselves one question. What trends are going to assist the growth of this industry? The answer to this question is crucial and is discussed in detail in Infiniti's latest article. Being aware of upcoming trends and market changes helps companies strategize efficiently and provides investors with the ability to make better-informed decisions. Infiniti's research experts identify upcoming trends in the North American packaging industry to help companies stay ahead of their competition and help investors mitigate risk. To efficiently strategize and prepare for the upcoming trends of the North American packaging industry, request a free proposal

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005448/en/

Upcoming Trends in the North American Packaging Market (Graphic: Business Wire)

The North American packaging market has held the position of a global leader in the packaging industry over the past few years. Although the industry faced a slight dip during 2009, it recovered and saw steady growth soon after. More recently, however, China is poised to become the packaging industry's top growth engine alongside North America. Additionally, new trends such as the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging have posed various challenges for the North American packaging market. While the shift of growth in the APAC area is notable, the North American packaging market has stayed ahead of competitors due to its size and rate of innovation. The largest end-user segment in the industry is food packaging, while the fastest is healthcare and cosmetics. Industry experts at Infiniti Research have discussed the crucial trends of the North American packaging market that companies and investors can expect to see in their recent article.

Gain in-depth market insights about the upcoming trends in the North American packaging market by reading the complete article here

"Although the North American packaging market faced a brief dip in 2009, the sector has seen steady growth over the past couple of years. However, new packaging industry trends such as the rising need for eco-friendly and sustainable solutions are posing new challenges for companies in the sector," says a packaging industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Infiniti's industry experts provided an overview of the significant trends in the North American packaging market. Investors and companies can expect to see the following trends in the industry:

Mexico is projected to have the highest packaging industry growth among the three North American countries

Rigid plastic packaging is forecasted to show steady growth in the North American packaging market

Paperboard and corrugated packaging are expected to lead market share in the North American packaging market

All industrial sectors are recovering from the sharp decline in demand caused by various political and legal situations, the North American packaging market is expected to grow as well

The retail-ready packaging trend reduces operational costs and is in high demand in North America

To learn how Infiniti Research assists North American packaging market players in understanding and forecasting upcoming industry trends efficiently, request more information

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005448/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us