Environmental Testing Market worth $12.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Environmental Testing Market by Sample (Wastewater/Effluents,Soil, Water, Air),Technology (Rapid, Conventional),Target Tested (Microbial Contamination, Organic Compounds, Heavy Metals, Residues, Solids), End User, And Region - Global Forecast To 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Environmental Testing Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.9%, in terms of value. There is an increase in the demand of testing and certification across the globe, which in turn has increased the market for environmental testing.

The rapid technology segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the global environmental testing market is dominated by the rapid technology segment. Rapid tests are more sophisticated than conventional methods and provide more accurate results.Now a days the contaminants have an extensive range, which makes it even more difficult to spot the trace elements before their dispersion in the water, air, or soil sources. Therefore, rapid tests are more popular as compared to the conventional methods.

The wastewater/effluents segment is projected to account for a major share in the environmental testing market during the forecast period.

By sample, the environmental testing market is dominated by the wastewater/effluents segment. The demand for clean drinking water and water for agricultural and irrigation purposes has been increased. To meet such requirements, the recycling of water has also been done. Therefore, the need for quality checks and testing of recycled sewage water is necessary to analyze whether it is fit for drinking and agricultural use.

The North America region dominated the environmental testing market with the largest share in 2019, whereas Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

The environmental testing market in North America is estimated to be dominant due to the increasing demand of testing and certification. The market in North America is driven toward technological innovation in environmental testing. The use of performance-based testing methods and the introduction of new technologies are expected to accelerate the growth of the environmental testing market. The extended presence of key players operating in the environmental testing market in North America is one of the factors boosting the environmental testing services in the region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as SGS SA (Switzerland), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Intertek (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), ALS (Australia), TÜV SÜD (Germany), Asure Quality (New Zealand), Merieux (US), Microbac (US), R J Hill Laboratories (New Zealand) ,Symbio (Australia), Alex Stewart (UK), EMSL Analytical Services (US), Hydrologic Associates (US), Environmental Testing, Inc. (US), Alpha analytical (US ), Advanced Environmental Testing (US ), American Environmental Testing Lab (US), Pace Analytical (US) , and AnaLabs (US).

