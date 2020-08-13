The global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market size is expected to grow by USD 347.51 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market Analysis Report by Type (Narrow-body aircraft, Wide-body aircraft, and Regional jet) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing procurement of new-generation aircraft in APAC. In addition, the renovation of aging landing gears is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial aircraft carbon brakes market.

The growing demand for energy-efficient aircraft in APAC is one of the key factors for the increase in sales of carbon brakes. APAC is the most lucrative market for aircraft OEMs and their suppliers due to the increasing preference for regional airlines in augmenting their respective aircraft fleets. Such preference is supplemented by the adoption of cost-efficient business models and no-frills services strategies that have helped airlines to experience increased passenger traffic on various routes. APAC, in terms of new aircraft delivery, is anticipated to post a CAGR of 3.32% during 2017-2027 while witnessing the highest demand for narrow-body aircraft. This will also have a corresponding increase in the demand for carbon brakes and associated components in the region.

Major Five Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Companies:

Crane Co.

Crane Co. has business operations under various segments, such as fluid handling, payment and merchandising technologies, aerospace and electronics, and engineered materials. The company offers carbon brakes, through its subsidiary, Crane Aerospace Electronics for applications such as commercial, regional, and business aircrafts.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates its business through various segments, such as aerospace; Honeywell Building Technologies; performance materials and technologies; and safety and productivity solutions. The company offers carbon brakes under the brand CARBENIX, which are produced using new-generation carbon friction materials.

Meggitt Plc

Meggitt Plc has its business operations under four segments: airframe systems, engine systems, energy and equipment, and services and support. The company offers carbon brakes to airline operators, aircraft manufacturers, private aircraft owners, charter operators, and MRO service providers, globally.

Mersen Corporate Services SAS

Mersen Corporate Services SAS operates its business through two segments: advanced materials and electrical power. The company offers a wide range of carbon brakes under the brand AEROLOR.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Parker Hannifin Corp. has business operations under two segments: diversified industrial and aerospace systems. The company offers a range of carbon brakes such as multiple-disc carbon brake assembly.

Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Narrow-body aircraft

Wide-body aircraft

Regional jet

Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 20202024)

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

