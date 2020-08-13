The global cardiology electrodes market size is expected to grow by USD 55.43 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cardiology Electrodes Market Analysis Report by Product (Resting ECG electrodes, Short-term monitoring ECG electrodes, Long-term monitoring ECG electrodes, Stress test ECG electrodes, and Neonatal ECG electrodes) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by technological advances. In addition, the increasing demand for disposable electrodes is anticipated to boost the growth of the cardiology electrodes market.

Technological advances have led to the development of ECG electrodes with superior design and reduced interference during patient monitoring procedures. Vendors are focusing on the development of cost-effective and efficient ECG electrodes to diagnose and treat various diseases. Dry contact electrodes and dry noncontact electrodes have been developed to overcome the limitations of traditional wet Ag/AgCl electrodes. Conductive textile is a recent development in dry contact electrodes. In comparison to Ag/AgCl rigid metal electrodes, textile electrodes are soft, flexible, and breathable. They also provide better comfort than conventional metal plate electrodes in long-term monitoring. Such technological advances will drive the growth of the global cardiology electrodes market.

Major Five Cardiology Electrodes Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. has business operations under various segments, such as safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, healthcare, consumer, and corporate and unallocated. The company's offerings include 3M Red Dot Monitoring Electrode with Foam Tape and Sticky Gel, 3M Red Dot Resting EKG Electrode, 3M Red Dot Repositionable Monitoring Electrode, and 3M Red Dot Infant, Pre-Wired, Radiolucent Monitoring Electrode.

ADInstruments Pty Ltd.

ADInstruments Pty Ltd. offers data acquisition and analysis systems for the life sciences industry. The company offers products such as LabChart, PowerLab, Signal conditioners, consumables, instruments and other products. The company's key offerings include Bio Amps, which are the high-performance differential biological amplifiers optimized for measuring a wide variety of biological signals such as ECG EKG, EMG, EOG, and EEG.

Ambu AS

Ambu AS has business operations under three segments, such as visualisation, anesthesia, and patient monitoring diagnostics. The company's offerings include Ambu BlueSensor SU, Ambu WhiteSensor 6060, Ambu WhiteSensor CMM, Ambu BlueSensor VLC, and Ambu BlueSensor QR.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates its business through various segments, such as critical care, healthcare, construction materials, fibers, homes, electronics, and chemicals. The company offers LifeVest, which has one set of electrodes to measure electrocardiogram (ECG) data, and another set of electrodes to deliver the treatment shock.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. has business operations under two segments: pharmaceutical and medical. The company's key offerings include Kendall 5400 Tab Electrodes and Kendall Repositionable Cloth Series Electrodes.

Cardiology Electrodes Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Resting ECG electrodes

Short-term monitoring ECG electrodes

Long-term monitoring ECG electrodes

Stress test ECG electrodes

Neonatal ECG electrodes

Cardiology Electrodes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

