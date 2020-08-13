Findit, Inc. Retains BF Borgers CPA PC Certified Public Accountants to Complete Audit for S1 Filing

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing resulting in indexing in search engines, has retained the the Auditing Firm BF Borgers CPA PC Certified Public Accountants to complete year end audits for 2018 and 2019 along with the first three quarters of 2020.

In conjunction with the annual audit, BF Borgers will also perform reviews of the Company's unaudited quarterly financial information for each of the quarters in the year ending December 31, 2020.

Findit has retained the law firm of Thomas Cook to file the companies S1 in 2019.

Due to Covid-19, delays occurred. As a result, the company decided to switch auditors and retain BF Borgers to complete the audit.

Raymond Firth of Findit, Inc. stated, "We are hopeful in our decision to retain BF Borgers that the audit will be completed in a timely manner and that Mr. Cook will complete the S1 for Findit to become a fully reporting company."

About BF Borgers CPA, PC?????

At BF Borgers CPA, PC we have built our practice by providing exceptional service to our clients through our commitment to our firm culture and values based on the three underlying principals Professionalism, Responsiveness, Quality.

PROFESSIONALISM

At BF Borgers we understand that trust is the most important factor that required by those we serve. Trust in the advice and service is the foundation necessary to help you achieve your goals and protect your vital interest. We believe that our success has come from the leadership of our professionals that is rooted in unquestionable integrity. Our clients, investors and the public know that they will receive the highest level of objectivity, independence and due professional care from our team. Resulting in service and advice they can trust.

RESPONSIVENESS

BF Borgers was founded to partner with our clients and provide a level of customer service and communication that other firms no longer provide. We are passionate about the services we provide and are honored to serve our clients so we set out to build a firm that was centered on providing the service and communication deserved. Our clients know that they will receive unparalleled attention from and communication with our partners, directors and managers and they will receive competent advice from a fast and accurate team. We take the time to listen and understand your needs and vital interests and provide you with the help required to think strategically and understand the options that are right for you and their possible implications.

We respect your time and needs and our priority is to be available to serve you. We will answer your calls and emails. We will answer all of your questions.

QUALITY

Quality service is the foundation of any successful accounting and tax firm. Our Firm's reputation reflects the high standards we demand of ourselves. Our professionals have extensive experience and expertise in a wide variety of industries and with individuals, businesses and organizations of all types. Our client central culture ensures that you will work with the team that can best serve you. Or deep knowledge and our commitment to serve you is what sets us apart.

About The Law Offices of Thomas C. Cook

The Law Offices of Thomas C. Cook was formed in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1997, with a principal focus of representing public companies before the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, FINRA, OTC Markets, LLC, and the various state securities authorities. Thomas C. Cook, Esq., the firm's principal attorney, has over two decades of experience in corporate and securities law, including but not limited to corporate formation and governance, securities registrations and compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and the issuance of securities related opinions. Mr. Cook received his bachelor of arts from Occidental College in 1990, and his Juris Doctor from Whittier Law School in 1993.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-cD0x0ucv4

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

Contact:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/601319/Findit-Inc-Retains-BF-Borgers-CPA-PC-Certified-Public-Accountants-to-Complete-Audit-for-S1-Filing