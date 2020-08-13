The global industrial clutches and brakes market size is expected to grow by USD 158.30 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005441/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market Analysis Report by Product (Mechanical friction clutches and brakes, Electromagnetic clutches and brakes, Over-running and heavy-duty clutches and brakes, and Other clutches and brakes) and Geographic Landscape (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/industrial-clutches-and-brakes-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing demand for higher capacity conveyor drives. In addition, the increasing need for miniaturization of clutches and brakes is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial clutches and brakes market.

The increasing demand for higher capacity conveyor drives will drive the growth of the industrial clutches and brakes market. A conveyor drive system is a mechanical arrangement used for carrying goods from one location to another. An electric or mechanical drive controls the speed of the conveyor system through suitable arrangements of gear, clutch, and brake systems. The backstop is one of the most popular clutches used in a conveyor drive system. In recent days, the rising demand for consumer goods, especially in the food and beverage sector, has prompted the increase in requirement for high-capacity conveyor drives for the expansion of production processes. These drives need a larger backstop to control the motion of a conveyor. Therefore, manufacturers have started building high-rated backstop to meet these requirements. In addition, the increasing global mineral production and the need for mineral processing through large-capacity conveyor drives will further stimulate demand from the mineral mining industry. This will lead to the growth of the global industrial clutches and brakes market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Industrial Clutches and Brakes Companies:

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has business operations under two segments: power transmission technologies, and automation and specialty. The company offers electromagnetic clutches and brakes including warner electric models, matrix internationals models, and inertia dynamics models; and over-running and heavy-duty clutches including formsprag models, marland models, stieber models, wichita models, and twiflex models.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Eaton Corporation Plc operates its business through various segments, such as electrical products, electrical systems and services, hydraulics, aerospace, vehicle, and eMobility. The company offers industrial clutches and brakes such as Air Cooled Disc Clutches and Brakes, Water-Cooled Brakes, Constricting Clutches and Brakes, Expanding Clutches and Brakes, and Torque Limiting Couplings.

Electroid Co.

Electroid Co. has business operations under two segments: brakes and clutches, and fuel tank inerting. The company offers electromagnetic clutches and brakes including EC series, ECA series, BEC series, and SBEC series; and slip clutches and brakes including EPB series, EPC series, EPC-B series, and TS series.

GKN Automotive Ltd.

GKN Automotive Ltd. operates its business through three segments: electric drive systems, all-wheel 4-wheel drive systems, and sideshafts propshafts.The company offers clutches such as Dry running diaphragm clutch KHM, Dry running multi-disk clutch KMK, Electromagnetic 2-in-1 clutch coupling, and Rockford clutch series; and brakes such as Pole face friction brake MFK, Forklift truck brake, Spring applied brake HPI, Spring applied multi-disk brake, and Spring applied brake NFF.

Hilliard Corp.

Hilliard Corp. has business operations under various segments such as industrial clutches, industrial brakes, HILCO filter equipment, HILCO filter cartridges, drive train, and engine starters. The company offers clutches and brakes such as HSO/HSI sprag clutches, Magna torque clutches, Bi-directional clutches, Over-running clutches, and Enclosed over-running clutches.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Clutches And Brakes Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Mechanical friction clutches and brakes

Electromagnetic clutches and brakes

Over-running and heavy-duty clutches and brakes

Other clutches and brakes

Industrial Clutches And Brakes Regional Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Key leading countries

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005441/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/