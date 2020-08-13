The global industrial floor cleaner market size is expected to grow by USD 355.57 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005473/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Floor Cleaner Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Floor Cleaner Market Analysis Report by Product (Floor scrubber, Vacuum cleaner, Floor sweeper, Power washer or pressure cleaner, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/industrial-floor-cleaner-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the technological advances. In addition, the growth of the janitorial industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial floor cleaner market.

The industrial floor cleaning processes are often carried out using traditional methods. Advances in technology have created a need to incorporate technology in these processes to advance and standardize this industry. The adoption of technology in cleaning practices will provide more effective results without chemicals. Disinfectants based on hydrogen peroxide with shorter contact time is an example of one such innovation. Cylindrical brush technology is another innovation in the market. It uses approximately 30% less water than conventional rotary machines, which also leads to the consumption of fewer chemicals. The brushes used in this equipment applies the cleaning solution and scrubs the floors with counter-rotating brushes with the parabolic squeegee. This technology delivers low-moisture deep scrubbing. Another device used for industrial floor cleaning is UV inspection black light. The housekeeping staff uses this to detect any biological matter, food particles, and other substances that the human eye cannot detect. Such technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Industrial Floor Cleaner Companies:

Alfred Kärcher SE Co. KG

Alfred Kärcher SE Co. KG has business operations under two segments: home and garden, and professional. The company offers high pressure cleaners, vacuums and other floor cleaning products.

Clemas Co. Ltd

Clemas Co. Ltd operates its business through various segments, such as new machines, i Range, used cleaning machines, hire, and services. The company offers floor sweepers, floor scrubber dryers, jet pressure washer and other floor cleaning products.

Diversey Inc.

Diversey Inc. has business operations under various segments, such as dilution control, building care, TASKI machines, food and beverage production, and infection prevention. The company offers auto scrubber driers such as Taski Swingo 150 and others.

EUREKA Spa Unipersonale

EUREKA Spa Unipersonale operates its business through three segments: floor sweepers, scrubber dryers, and escalatar cleaner. The company offers floor sweepers and scrubber dryers.

Fimap Spa

Fimap Spa has business operations under various segments, such as performance scrubbing machines, original scrubbing machines, and sweeping machines. The company provides scrubbering machines, sweeping machines, vacuums and other floor cleaners.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Floor Cleaner Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Floor scrubber size and forecast 2019-2024

Vacuum cleaner size and forecast 2019-2024

Floor sweeper size and forecast 2019-2024

Power washer or pressure cleaner size and forecast 2019-2024

Others size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial Floor Cleaner Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005473/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/