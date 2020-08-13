The global railcar movers market size is expected to grow by USD 2,904.43 thousand as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Railcar Movers Market Analysis Report by Application (Metal and mineral, Oil and gas, and CCC) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growth in the oil and gas and mining industries. In addition, the growth in industrialization worldwide is anticipated to boost the growth of the railcar movers market.

The railcar movers market is expected to be driven by the rise of the oil and gas and mining industries. The major driver for the global railcar movers market is the increase in the usage of tank wagons for storage and transportation of crude oil, liquids, and liquefied gases around the world via rail. Companies rely heavily on railroad transportation for transporting crude oil to the refineries. Moreover, the mining industry is growing rapidly, especially in Europe, where it holds 20% of the revenue generation in the region. Thus, the growth in the mining industry will result in an increased volume of minerals to be transported through rail freight, which in turn, will increase the demand for railcar movers.

Major Five Railcar Movers Companies:

Calbrandt

Calbrandt operates its business through four segments such as reilcar movers, railcar gate openers, railcar retarders, and conveyor lifts. The company offers axletype railcar mover, body pin railcar mover, coupler arm railcar mover and others.

Nordco Inc.

Nordco Inc. offers roadway work equipment, mobile material handling, and inspection technologies. Under its railcar movers division, the company offers mobile railcar movers.

Railquip Inc

Railquip Inc offers road/rail equipped car mover, mobile lifting equipment, portable hydraulic rerailing equipment, shop and track maintenance equipment and turntables. The company's key offerings in the market include maxi rail car movers

Shuttlewagon Inc.

Shuttlewagon Inc. offers mobile railcar movers which include up to 25 loaded railcars, up to 40 loaded railcars, up to 60 loaded railcars and electric series.

STEWART STEVENSON LLC

STEWART STEVENSON LLC has business operations under three segments: equipment, part and services, and rental. The company offers the Rail King mobile railcar mover and supports railcar switching operations throughout North America and in international locations

Railcar Movers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD th, 2020-2024)

Metal and mineral size and forecast 2019-2024

Oil and gas size and forecast 2019-2024

CCC size and forecast 2019-2024

Railcar Movers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD th, 2020-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

