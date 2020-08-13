Web Presence: Christopher Rohe Introduces GuardianSat - A Generational Company for Space Innovation

"GuardianSat will not only inspire the next generation of space leaders, but also tackle the most challenging problem facing the space environment today - orbital debris."- Robert D. Briskman

BETHANY BEACH, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / What happens when you combine the cosmic DNA of a world-renowned expert in the field of all things Space with the unbridled enthusiasm, vision and business acumen of a seasoned "Governerpreneur" of the new, novel and transformative? Naturally a disruptive Space Solutions Company results.

Robert Briskman and Christopher Rohe taken at Cosmos Club in Washington, DC

GuardianSat today announced its formation to provide a globally vetted, verified and patented solution to the growing problem of orbital space debris.

GuardianSat, founded by Mr. Robert D. Briskman and Mr. Christopher Rohe, has developed a solution for high orbit satellite collision with orbital debris.

Through Rob Briskman and Chris Rohe drive and leadership GuardianSat has immediately started the potential development and commercialization of physical asset protection and improved space awareness. The proprietary subsystem is backed by decades of research projects and operational efforts of Mr. Briskman, co-founder of Sirius XM radio -- combined with Mr. Rohe's proven track record as a catalyst for driving government innovation in the most extreme environments.

Previous to this monumental launch, Mr. Briskman directed the implementation of satellite telecommunications systems at COMSAT and NASA for more than three decades. He holds a BSE degree from Princeton University and an MSEE degree from the University of Maryland (UMD). Mr. Briskman is a Fellow of IEEE and AIAA, holds numerous patents, has published more than 70 technical papers, and has been inducted into the Space Foundation, Consumer Electronics Association, International Astronautical Federation, UMD Innovation and SSPI Halls of Fame.

While, Mr. Christopher Rohe recently retired from 24 years of service in the United States Air Force, served as an executive and program manager/acquisition officer overseeing missile systems development programs and technical innovations both on the government and industry side. Mr. Rohe's career since the United States Air Force Academy and Harvard's Kennedy School of Government has been solely focused on new, novel and transformative solutions for the government in multiple roles from emerging startups - to Fortune 50 companies - to national DoD consortia - to leading edge government roles.

CONTACT:

Christopher Rohe

GuardianSat

407-619-3947

chris@guardiansat.net

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/601645/Christopher-Rohe-Introduces-GuardianSatTM--A-Generational-Company-for-Space-Innovation