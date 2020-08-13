The global digital isolator market is expected to grow by USD 439.22 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005447/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Isolator Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Digital Isolator Market Analysis Report by Technology (Capacitive digital isolator, Inductive digital isolator, and Optical digital isolator), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), Application (Industrial process control, Power supply and regulation control, Healthcare, Instrumentation and measurement, and Other applications), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/digital-isolator-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rising need for industrial automation. In addition, the increasing use of digital isolators in higher altitudes is anticipated to boost the growth of the digital isolator market.

Rising competition and the continuously evolving consumer trends are compelling companies to improve their manufacturing capabilities and meet the growing demand. Also, the growing shortage of skilled labor in the manufacturing sector and rising employee wages have increased the adoption of automation technologies across industries. The rising adoption of automation has increased the demand for advanced electronics such as digital isolators that reduce noise levels. These factors are fueling the growth of the global digital isolator market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Digital Isolator Companies:

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Advantech Co. Ltd. operates its business across segments such as Industrial Internet of Thing Services (IIoT), Embedded Boards and Design-in Services (EIoT), Allied Design Manufacture Services (Allied DMS), Intelligent Services (SIoT), and Global Customer Services (AGS APS). The company offers BB-UH401, BB-UHR401, BB-UHR402, and other variants of digital isolators.

Analog Devices Inc.

Analog Devices Inc. operates its business across segments such as Industrial, Communications, Automotive, and Consumer. The company offers ADUM6422A, ADP1032, ADP1031, LTM2810, and other variants of digital isolators.

Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Inc. operates its business through segments such as Semiconductor solutions, Infrastructure software, and IP licensing. The company offers a wide range of digital isolators. Some of its key offerings include ACCL-9410, ACML-7420, and ACML-7410.

Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG operates its business through segments such as Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management and Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The company offers a wide range of digital isolators. PVI5050NS is one of its key offerings.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a wide range of digital isolators. MAX22445 is one of its key offerings.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Digital Isolator Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Capacitive digital isolator

Inductive digital isolator

Optical digital isolator

Digital Isolator Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Digital Isolator Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Industrial process control

Power supply and regulation control

Healthcare

Instrumentation and measurement

Other applications

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Intrinsic Safety Modules Market Global intrinsic safety modules market by product (Zener barriers, isolator barriers, and converter barriers), end-user (oil and gas, mining, power, chemical and petrochemical, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005447/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/