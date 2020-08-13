Power management company Eaton today announced its eMobility business has launched a new and improved line of Eaton OMNEX Trusted Wireless mobile control solutions for heavy machinery and field operations. The 900 MHz two-way remote-control units allow for the wireless control of high-value machinery in harsh environments, including mining, construction, agriculture, locomotive and marine markets.

"Our next generation of rugged, weatherproof OMNEX wireless controllers were designed with customer input, and offer a number of benefits, including enhanced safety and productivity for machine operators," said Scott Adams, president, eMobility, Eaton. "Overall, we've improved upon the reliability and connectivity that was always a benefit over the competition and we continue to advance our wireless technology in those areas."

On a construction site, the wireless controllers can operate heavy machinery, such as vacuum trucks, tow trucks, concrete mixers and cranes. Remote operation provides a number of benefits, including reducing the amount of personnel on-site and keeping workers out of harm's way. The new units have a range of up to 1,650 feet and can be programmed for a wide range of functions. For example, an operator could remotely control boom functions, rotate a mixer barrel, or raise and lower a crane, all from a safe distance. The wireless controls can also be programmed to provide feedback via a screen, haptic response or sequenced light-emitting diodes. This function can be used to signal an operator when a crane is fully extended or be programmed to display the amount of weight a trailer is carrying.

The units have undergone Eaton's proprietary cyber security protocols to prevent the signal being hacked into by an outside source, while sophisticated control algorithms guarantee fail-safe operation. Each controller can be programmed to connect with a vehicle that has been equipped with a receiver installed in the electronic systems of a remote vehicle or machinery.

The wireless controls are compliant with Ingress Protection Code 65 67 (IP65 IP67) ratings, which are "dust tight" and protected against water spray as well as complete, continuous submersion in water. They have been redesigned for better form, fit and function, making them easier to hold and control. The new control units also feature updated radios and lithium ion batteries for better performance.

Eaton's new wireless lineup offers flexible solutions for customers, and includes the following models:

Hand-held TD110

Hand-held TD1140 with optional E-Stop

Pistol-grip TD2100

Small belly-pack TD3100

In addition to the 900 MHz two-way wireless remote-control units, 2.4 GHz versions will launch later this year. Learn more at Eaton.com/wireless.

Eaton's eMobility business was formed by combining products, expertise and global manufacturing capabilities from Eaton's Electrical and Vehicle businesses. Eaton plans to further develop new products and technologies, including smart diagnostics, intelligent power electronics and predictive health monitoring systems, to strengthen its global capabilities and deliver intelligent electrification solutions to passenger car, commercial vehicle and off-highway customers. Learn more about Eaton's eMobility business at Eaton.com/eMobility.

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 93,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

